Tallahassee, FL

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: June 2, 2022

By Rob Nucatola
WCTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola...

www.wctv.tv

WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will be slightly lower for Sunday (30%) with highs inland closer to 90. The rain odds will be higher Monday (50%) as a weak trough of low pressure is expected to deepen into the area. But the chance of showers and thunderstorms will drop to 20-30% for most of the new work week as weak ridging aloft will move in behind the trough. Highs during much of the week will be in the middle 90s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Thomasville PD searching for woman with dementia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are searching for a woman with dementia who went missing Saturday in Thomasville. According to the Thomasville Police Department, 69-year-old Avis McIntyre was last seen around 1:30 p.m. wearing an all white jogging suit. She has gray hair in a bun. The search was getting...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Donalsonville PD captures alligator

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An alligator is back in the wild after an encounter with law enforcement. The Donalsonville Police Department captured the alligator found at a resident’s home on Friday morning, according to the agency. The gator has been safely relocated to Silver Lake Wildlife Management Area.
DONALSONVILLE, GA
City
Tallahassee, FL
WCTV

Body of a missing man discovered on Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says the body of a man who had been missing for over a month was discovered late Friday morning. Police say 26-year-old Christopher Ellis was found around 11 a.m. on the Miccosukee Greenway on the 4500 block of Miccosukee Road. Preliminary findings...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Body found at home of Tallahassee woman missing since 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a home on Wesley Drive Friday afternoon. Investigators responded to the home for a suspicious death around 1:50 p.m., according to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics website, or TOPS. A spokesperson with TPD said the body was so badly decomposed that it would have to be sent to the crime lab for identification through DNA analysis.
WMBB

Whistle blows at Paper Mill for final time

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Workers at the Panama City paper mill say the plant blew its final whistle Thursday afternoon. The mill is set to formally close on Monday. Earlier this month workers shared a video on social media of the final roll of paper to come off the line at the mill. This afternoon’s […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

What's Brewing? June 3, 2022

Kangaroos, gators, lemurs, oh my! Cool Zoo joins the WCTV set. A traveling exotic animal exhibit is making its way to the Tucker Center this weekend -- but first, the featured kangaroo, gator and lemur graced the WCTV set!. Chef Ashley Douglas' take on Summer Chicken Salad. Updated: 8 hours...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CNHI

Boys Ranch fuels investigator's success

HAHIRA — The choice to stay at the Georgia Sheriffs' Boys Ranch in his early teens led Channing McDowell to a life of success. McDowell was born in Albany, and for most of his childhood, he was raised in Leesburg. From the time they were born, he and his two younger brothers were raised by his grandmother and great-grandmother until both passed when McDowell was about 12 or 13.
HAHIRA, GA
WJHG-TV

Car crash in Holmes County leaves one dead

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash on Interstate 10 in Holmes County left one person dead, according to troopers with Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 8:00 p.m Friday, a roadside service truck was assisting a vehicle in the emergency lane of I-10 near mile marker 110. They said the roadside service employee was changing flat tires on the vehicle.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Local COVID Update: Leon Co. cases tripled in the last month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - COVID cases are climbing. Numbers in Leon County are the highest they’ve been in about three months, more than tripling in the last month, according to data from the CDC. This follows national trends, which show the U.S. is averaging more than 100,000 new cases...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BCSO searching for missing 80-year-old man

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man that has been missing since noon Saturday morning. Deputies said Robert Daniel Sierra was last seen on a bench at the Murphy gas station at 731 Tyndall Parkway. Sierra is an 80-year-old white male with a gray mohawk haircut. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Wild Wednesday: Khloe the dog is available for adoption!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Kate MacFall from the Tallahassee Animal Service Center brought the lovable pup Khloe, who is available for adoption, onto the WCTV set for Wild Wednesday!. If you’re interested in adopting Khloe or another dog, send an email to Grayson.Walters@TalGov.com or call 850-508-1001. You can find more...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Update: Thomasville critical missing person found safe

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department announced this morning that the critical missing person they were searching for was found safe. Avis McIntyre was reported missing around noon on Saturday. Police found McIntyre around 11 a.m. Sunday and confirmed she is safe.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WMBB

Sneads alum impacting on and off diamond at FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads High School alum Michaela Edenfield had a spectacular redshirt freshman season with the Florida State softball team. She helped lead the Seminoles to a record-breaking regular season and a 54-7 overall record. Edenfield sat out her first year as a redshirt behind then starting catcher Anna Shelnutt. She said the […]
SNEADS, FL
WALB 10

James Lee tabbed to lead Wildcats

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A new era is set to begin later this year on the hardwood over in Titletown, as the Valdosta High School boys basketball team will be under new management. A program making the jump to 7A for the first time ever, and the Cats will be...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee police investigating shooting at Oakwood Reserve Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Wednesday evening at the Oakwood Reserve Apartments on Mission Road. According to TPD, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on the road’s 2600 block. A man was hurt as a result of the shooting, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County, environmental advocates meet to discuss concerns over Lake Munson algae

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Environmental advocates met with Leon County employees to discuss the status of the toxic algae in Lake Munson on Friday. The Department of Health closed the lake last week, urging people not to swim or boat there. Health officials said exposure to this algae can cause rashes, vomiting and respiratory irritation. High levels can also affect the liver and nervous system.
LEON COUNTY, FL

