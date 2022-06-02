Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: June 2, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will be slightly lower for Sunday (30%) with highs inland closer to 90. The rain odds will be higher Monday (50%) as a weak trough of low pressure is expected to deepen into the area. But the chance of showers and thunderstorms will drop to 20-30% for most of the new work week as weak ridging aloft will move in behind the trough. Highs during much of the week will be in the middle 90s.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO