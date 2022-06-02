Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: June 2, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will be slightly lower for Sunday (30%) with highs inland closer to 90. The rain odds will be higher Monday (50%) as a weak trough of low pressure is expected to deepen into the area. But the chance of showers and thunderstorms will drop to 20-30% for most of the new work week as weak ridging aloft will move in behind the trough. Highs during much of the week will be in the middle 90s.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane season is here. Wednesday Leon County and Tallahassee leaders held a press conference, urging residents to prepare for any storms that might come their way. They say the most important thing is to prepare ahead of time--know what your plan is if a hurricane does...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are searching for a woman with dementia who went missing Saturday in Thomasville. According to the Thomasville Police Department, 69-year-old Avis McIntyre was last seen around 1:30 p.m. wearing an all white jogging suit. She has gray hair in a bun. The search was getting...
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An alligator is back in the wild after an encounter with law enforcement. The Donalsonville Police Department captured the alligator found at a resident’s home on Friday morning, according to the agency. The gator has been safely relocated to Silver Lake Wildlife Management Area.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says the body of a man who had been missing for over a month was discovered late Friday morning. Police say 26-year-old Christopher Ellis was found around 11 a.m. on the Miccosukee Greenway on the 4500 block of Miccosukee Road. Preliminary findings...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a home on Wesley Drive Friday afternoon. Investigators responded to the home for a suspicious death around 1:50 p.m., according to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics website, or TOPS. A spokesperson with TPD said the body was so badly decomposed that it would have to be sent to the crime lab for identification through DNA analysis.
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Workers at the Panama City paper mill say the plant blew its final whistle Thursday afternoon. The mill is set to formally close on Monday. Earlier this month workers shared a video on social media of the final roll of paper to come off the line at the mill. This afternoon’s […]
Kangaroos, gators, lemurs, oh my! Cool Zoo joins the WCTV set. A traveling exotic animal exhibit is making its way to the Tucker Center this weekend -- but first, the featured kangaroo, gator and lemur graced the WCTV set!. Chef Ashley Douglas' take on Summer Chicken Salad. Updated: 8 hours...
HAHIRA — The choice to stay at the Georgia Sheriffs' Boys Ranch in his early teens led Channing McDowell to a life of success. McDowell was born in Albany, and for most of his childhood, he was raised in Leesburg. From the time they were born, he and his two younger brothers were raised by his grandmother and great-grandmother until both passed when McDowell was about 12 or 13.
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash on Interstate 10 in Holmes County left one person dead, according to troopers with Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 8:00 p.m Friday, a roadside service truck was assisting a vehicle in the emergency lane of I-10 near mile marker 110. They said the roadside service employee was changing flat tires on the vehicle.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - COVID cases are climbing. Numbers in Leon County are the highest they’ve been in about three months, more than tripling in the last month, according to data from the CDC. This follows national trends, which show the U.S. is averaging more than 100,000 new cases...
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man that has been missing since noon Saturday morning. Deputies said Robert Daniel Sierra was last seen on a bench at the Murphy gas station at 731 Tyndall Parkway. Sierra is an 80-year-old white male with a gray mohawk haircut. […]
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Kate MacFall from the Tallahassee Animal Service Center brought the lovable pup Khloe, who is available for adoption, onto the WCTV set for Wild Wednesday!. If you’re interested in adopting Khloe or another dog, send an email to Grayson.Walters@TalGov.com or call 850-508-1001. You can find more...
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department announced this morning that the critical missing person they were searching for was found safe. Avis McIntyre was reported missing around noon on Saturday. Police found McIntyre around 11 a.m. Sunday and confirmed she is safe.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads High School alum Michaela Edenfield had a spectacular redshirt freshman season with the Florida State softball team. She helped lead the Seminoles to a record-breaking regular season and a 54-7 overall record. Edenfield sat out her first year as a redshirt behind then starting catcher Anna Shelnutt. She said the […]
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A new era is set to begin later this year on the hardwood over in Titletown, as the Valdosta High School boys basketball team will be under new management. A program making the jump to 7A for the first time ever, and the Cats will be...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Wednesday evening at the Oakwood Reserve Apartments on Mission Road. According to TPD, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on the road’s 2600 block. A man was hurt as a result of the shooting, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools will not face a financial punishment for its defiance of state rules on masking students. Florida governor Ron DeSantis now saying the state will not withhold school performance recognition money from districts that required masking. Leon County was among 12 districts facing the...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Environmental advocates met with Leon County employees to discuss the status of the toxic algae in Lake Munson on Friday. The Department of Health closed the lake last week, urging people not to swim or boat there. Health officials said exposure to this algae can cause rashes, vomiting and respiratory irritation. High levels can also affect the liver and nervous system.
Comments / 0