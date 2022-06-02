6ABC Action News reported on Rising Stars Homework Club in Ambler

Retirement or departure from long-time broadcast berths explain why three of Philadelphia broadcasting’s best known and most popular figures will be missing from local air. Sports commentators Mike Missanelli from The Fanatic (97.5 FM) and , mostly heard on WIP (94.1 FM) have signed off from their regular programs, Missanelli leaving last Tuesday after declining to sign a new contract with The Fanatic, Didinger putting down his mike, pen, and notebooks after a prestigious career as a sports reporter for two newspapers and several radio and TV outlets.
