6ABC Action News reported on Rising Stars Homework Club in Ambler

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Roots Picnic was in full swing at The Mann Center Saturday night. One of the big headliners is Philadelphia’s own Jazmine Sullivan. Chopper 3 caught thousands of attendees in the crowd enjoying the music. To say people were excited for the Roots Picnic would be an understatement. Organizers say this is what happens when you have an event curated by Philadelphia for Philadelphia. It’s a celebration of music, art, and culture in the City of Brotherly Love. “Really cool to see folks from out of town coming to Philly to kind of share in our culture, super, super dope,” Ashli...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO