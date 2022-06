MEQUON, WI (WSAU) — The Woodchucks win their first game of the season on the back of a stellar pitching at a score of 5-0 against Lakeshore. Jared Burch (Houston Baptist University) started his first game on the mound for Wausau and came out firing with the first 3 batters he faced striking out and 5 of the first 9 going as of the strikeout as well.

