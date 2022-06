(West Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, and damage results are pending after a structure fire in West Fargo Wednesday afternoon. The West Fargo Fire Department says that at approximately 2:58 p.m, crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Freedom Terrace for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, smoke was visible from an attached garage on a single-family home. All residents were safely evacuated. Crews then quickly gained control of the scene and knocked down the fire.

