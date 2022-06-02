ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint Soap Box Derby is back after two-year hiatus

By Jake May
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 3 days ago
FLINT, MI — Soap box cars will soar down Chevrolet Avenue in Flint again this year. After a two-year pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Flint Soap Box Derby returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 at Chevy Commons. This year’s return to racing...

The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

