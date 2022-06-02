ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting in Noralto neighborhood

By Michael McGough
 3 days ago

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning in Sacramento’s Noralto neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers responded around 6:20 a.m. to a reported shooting near Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

Officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel, according to the news release.

Police said the investigation remains in its early stages, with no suspect information available.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Comments / 1

CBS Sacramento

Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Air Support Assists In Pursuit

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A carjacking suspect was arrested after a 50-minute chase that involved air support, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Javier Caballero of Stockton, had been seen with a firearm and overheard saying he would “not go back to jail.” Officers found Caballero driving a stolen vehicle and led them on a 50-minute-long pursuit. Air support was requested and they continued to pursue Caballero. After a successful spike-strip was used by CHP, Caballero fled on foot from his disabled vehicle and was quickly taken into custody by deputies. The chase caused no reported injuries or damage to public or private property. Caballero was booked at the local jail on multiple felony charges stemming from his arrest as well as an outstanding felony warrant.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Victim of 20-Year-Old Homicide Identified by Yolo Law Enforcement

Woodland, CA – A victim of a 1999 homicide was identified by a law enforcement team using genetic genealogy on Thursday according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. Gerron Gibson’s remains were located on the bank of a slough near Clarksburg, CA, in rural Yolo County on...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Man sentenced to life in prison in shooting that killed Sacramento librarian

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man convicted of murdering a Sacramento librarian was sentenced Friday, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. A release from the district attorney's office said Ronald Seay was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was convicted on April 20 of the first-degree murder of Amber Clark, who was a branch supervisor for the North Natomas Library.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

75-year-old man convicted for 28 acts of child molestation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former West Sacramento man is facing a possible sentence of 224 years in state prison for molesting a family member over the course of a seven-year period, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.   David John Sidhu, 75, molested a family member from the age of five to the […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man arrested, accused of homicide in North Sacramento | Updates

Kenneth Howe, 41, was arrested on suspicion of killing a man and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to a press release, police served search warrants at encampments occupied by people experiencing homelessness near the area where gunshots were heard and found a loaded handgun.
SACRAMENTO, CA
