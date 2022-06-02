Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting in Noralto neighborhood

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning in Sacramento’s Noralto neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers responded around 6:20 a.m. to a reported shooting near Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

Officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel, according to the news release.

Police said the investigation remains in its early stages, with no suspect information available.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.