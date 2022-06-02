ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

CBD, hemp legalization rolls to North Carolina governor’s office after OK by state House

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baWoq_0fyEX0Dy00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The legislation that would make hemp and CBD legal in North Carolina is headed for the desk of Gov. Roy Cooper.

Senate Bill 455 was passed by the state House on Wednesday following unanimous approval in the Senate.

The bill would allow farmers to continue to grow hemp as a foundation for the fiber found in rope and garments and other products but also for the CBD products, such as oils, vapes and other consumables. The difference is that these products are very low in intoxicants, such as THC , and serve more to soothe people than to make them high.

It’s also a precursor to a move by the Senate to approve medical marijuana. That measure cleared its final committee on Wednesday and could get a full vote in the Senate as soon as today. Should that occur, prospects for its being reviewed by the House in this session are slim.

Medical marijuana in North Carolina? 5 things you should know

The House also was not totally behind the hemp bill that passed by a vote of 86-25. Among those 25 Republicans voting nay were House Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Sarah Stevens, who represents Surry, Wilkes and Alleghany counties, Rep. John Faircloth of Guilford County, Pat Hurley of Randolph County and Ben Moss of Montgomery County.

WGHP reached out via email to each of those representatives to ask what prompted their votes, but most did not respond immediately.

Faircloth responded with a phone call to say that he supports medical marijuana but he thought the hemp bill was too complex and “tried to do too many things. This is such a complex bill,” he said. “I was not satisfied with the way it defined marijuana and hemp and that it protected folks.”

Others may have been concerned that the decriminalization of hemp was a concern among law enforcement agents – Faircloth, for one, was a lifelong police officer and said that was a bit of a factor – but that was unclear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKjRD_0fyEX0Dy00
N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford County) (Courtesy of Jon Hardister)

State Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) said on the House floor that the sheriff’s association and state agriculture department had no objection to the bill.

“I’ve not heard from any other law enforcement agencies,” WRAL quoted Hardister as saying while discussing the bill.

What is Delta 9 and how is it legal?

Law enforcement officials had opposed this law, wanting hemp and marijuana to remain illegal, but Eddie Caldwell of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, which has long led the opposition , told WRAL TV that his group does not have a position on the law .

“We will be following it and consulting with the association leadership if it continues moving through the legislative process,” Caldwell said.

A WGHP/The Hill/Emerson College Poll found that a majority of North Carolinians support some form of legalized marijuana. That poll, conducted in April among registered voters, found that 68% of respondents support the legalization of medical marijuana, and 19% said it should not be legal. North Carolina is one of only six states that don’t allow medical marijuana .

Final Farm Bill by FOX8 on Scribd

Since Hemp farming became legal under federal law in 2014, there are about 1,500 hemp growers and more than 1,200 processors in North Carolina registered under the USDA Domestic Hemp Production Rule. But North Carolina has looked at this as a pilot program, which was scheduled to end in June. Since January all those producers had to be registered under that USDA rule.

The 2022 Farm Act redefines the difference between hemp and marijuana. Hemp is described as being cannabis that has 0.3% less Delta-9, which is the chemical that makes a marijuana user high. Hemp would be removed permanently from the state’s list of controlled substances. There are 31 other states in which hemp is decriminalized , as North Carolina does for now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 9

Dr. Chill
2d ago

I'm not sure why this was even needed given that all these products are already sold everywhere in that state. Medical legislation is a long way off in podunk NC.

Reply
2
Related
thecharlottepost.com

Medical pot proposal gets bipartisan support in the North Carolina Senate

Medical pot proposal gets bipartisan support in the North Carolina Senate. Bill needs another vote before heading to the House. A bill that would allow the harvest and sale of medical marijuana earned bipartisan approval in the North Carolina Senate. It still requires another vote before moving on to the House of Representatives.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX8 News

Medical marijuana in North Carolina approved by state Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina’s state senators left for a long weekend on a high Thursday after approving a bill to make medical marijuana available to those who suffer from a variety of maladies. The second reading of Senate Bill 711 was approved, 35-10, and the bill will be passed along to the House […]
U.S. POLITICS
thecharlottepost.com

North Carolina’s version of ‘Don’t say gay’ bill moves to the next step

North Carolina’s version of ‘Don’t say gay’ bill moves to the next step. A bill that bears resemblance to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill advanced from a North Carolina Senate committee. The legislation will empower parents to better monitor their children's public school education while opponents say it would unnecessarily interfere in classrooms.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
US News and World Report

After Deadlock, Bhakta Gains Vote to Win NC House Primary

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A western North Carolina hotelier has won a state House primary after gaining one vote in a hand recount, when previous tallies had showed him and his fellow Republican rival tied. Pratik Bhakta earned the GOP nomination Friday over Sherry Higgins after the Buncombe County...
ASHEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Medical Marijuana Is One Of Two Cannabis Bills Approved By NC Lawmakers

The N.C. House voted Wednesday 86-25 to remove hemp from the state’s controlled substance list. Bill sponsors say House Bill 455, keeps state law in step with federal treatment of hemp. By moving it off the State Controlled Substances Act, it allows for the legal selling and transporting of the hemp substance.
LAW
WFMY NEWS2

Grant approved for high-speed rail from NC to VA

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — North Carolina and Virginia are getting $58 million from the federal government to help build out anticipated high-speed passenger rail service between the states’ capitals. The Federal Railroad Administration announced the grant on Thursday. The money will be used to begin engineering work on...
WAKE FOREST, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Legalized Marijuana#Hemp Farming#Politics State#Politics Governor#Wghp#Senate#House#Thc#Republicans#Pro Tempore#Alleghany
Axios Charlotte

N.C. Senators pass medical marijuana bill but it doesn’t mean what you think

Medical marijuana is one step closer to legalization in North Carolina. Driving the news: The state Senate gave the green light on a bill that would legalize medical marijuana on Thursday. Yes, but: Now it heads to the House, where members are far less likely to pass it. The bill also has several limitations and could […] The post N.C. Senators pass medical marijuana bill but it doesn’t mean what you think appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX8 News

What to do about mass shootings? Answers in NC depend on whom you ask

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Triad’s representatives in Congress and the U.S. Senate are taking varying positions about how lawmakers should respond to another tragic school shooting in Texas – and mass shootings in general. But, as you might predict, those variances are pretty much along political lines, with Democrats talking about stricter access to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
carolinajournal.com

Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin resigning from office

Martin was first elected to the 34th District in the House in 2004 after defeating incumbent Republican Don Munford. He was scheduled to face off in the November General Election against Republican candidate Ashley Seshul. Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin, D-Wake, is resigning from office effective July 8. The announcement...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WBTW News13

North Carolina, Virginia getting $58M for high-speed rail

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina and Virginia are getting $58 million from the federal government to help build out anticipated high-speed passenger rail service between the states’ capitals. The Federal Railroad Administration announced the grant on Thursday. The money will be used to begin engineering work on a rail corridor connecting Raleigh and […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
FOX8 News

Dr. Oz wins Republican Pennsylvania Senate primary

(WHTM) – Celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz has won the Pennsylvania Senate Primary election after Dave McCormick conceded on June 3. McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that Oz has his full support. Oz tweeted Friday night that he is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cannin.com

North Carolina Cannabis Legalization Gaining Momentum

North Carolina Cannabis Legalization Gaining Momentum. Cannabis would be legalized for medical use in North Carolina with a physician’s prescription and purchased through dozens of tightly regulated dispensaries in a measure receiving initial approval Thursday in the Senate. The legislation, which received strong bipartisan support, could help people facing...
POLITICS
TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: Virginia Moving Backwards

As we follow the path of cannabis legalization across the U.S., we find that progress is not linear. Even with overwhelming support from the populace and legislation that would legalize or decriminalize, the drug has often hit political snags in certain states where conservative thinking is entrenched. Virginia has changed...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Unemployment in Triad matches NC and US

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The continued low unemployment across North Carolina and the nation remains the case in the Piedmont Triad, too. Of the 14 counties in the Triad, 10 showed another tick down in unemployment in April, and three others stayed the same as in March. Only Alleghany County, which rose from 3.3% in […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy