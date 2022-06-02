Police: NH resident missing family heirloom and multiple rings after move

(New Hampshire State Police)

A New Hampshire resident recently reported a plethora of expensive jewelry missing after moving from New York.

New Hampshire State Police are now involved and are asking for the public’s help.

On May 26, a caller said a family heirloom, three rings, and several pairs of cuff links were discovered missing. Investigators believe the jewelry did make it to New Hampshire during the out of state move, but has since been lost.

One of the rings is a white cushion diamond ring with pear shaped diamond shoulders. The stone has a laser inscription of GIA 1136023015.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Michael McLaughlin at (603) 419-0130.

