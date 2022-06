It's been a while since "Twisted Metal" fans had something tangible to look forward to. With the last video game entry in the vehicular destruction franchise releasing on PlayStation 3 back in 2012, and without any successors, fans have had to find their fix of high-octane action and over-the-top characters elsewhere. That said, news first broke in 2019 that Sony was considering a TV series adaptation of the once-popular destruction derby franchise, and last year, onlookers learned that the series got the greenlight for production and that it would star MCU alum Anthony Mackie ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"). More recently, it was also confirmed that a second Marvel-adjacent actor would be attached to the project, Thomas Haden Church ("Spider-Man 3" "Spider-Man: No Way Home").

