Tampa, FL

Links mentioned on ABC Action News in June

 3 days ago
ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.

Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of June:

  • Disney Central Tampa Job Fair
    • Monday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
      • Disney Central-Tampa
        14014 Fieldside Place
    • Looking to fill Resort Sales Associate and Sales & Solutions Specialist role opportunities
      • Resort Sales Associate starts at $15.75/hour
      • Sales & Solutions Specialist starts at $16.95/hour
    • Candidates are encouraged to apply online and bring a copy of their resume
    • Click here for more information.

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

