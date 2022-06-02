Links mentioned on ABC Action News in June
ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.
Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of June:
- Disney Central Tampa Job Fair
- Monday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Disney Central-Tampa
14014 Fieldside Place
- Disney Central-Tampa
- Looking to fill Resort Sales Associate and Sales & Solutions Specialist role opportunities
- Resort Sales Associate starts at $15.75/hour
- Sales & Solutions Specialist starts at $16.95/hour
- Candidates are encouraged to apply online and bring a copy of their resume
- Click here for more information.
- Monday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Comments / 0