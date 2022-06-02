ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

82-Year-Old Man Pinned By Lawn Mower, Killed In Frederick County: Police

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago
John Deere sit down lawn mower Photo Credit: Pixabay/InsaPictures

An 82-year-old man has died after being pinned by his own lawn mower, authorities said.

Augustus Clemont Harris was found in the 5300 block of Sidney Road in Mt. Airy around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, according to a Tweet from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

No other information was released.

Related
fox5dc.com

Suspected rabid coyote bites 3 people in Virginia park, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - An investigation is underway after three people reported being bitten by a coyote in Fairfax County, according to authorities. Fairfax County Police said Saturday that the attack happened at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield, Virginia, leaving three people hurt. The victims, who are all adults, suffered non-life...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man dies after electrocution while trimming branches

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A man died after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in the 4600 block of Luxberry Dr. in Fairfax Friday morning. Officers were on the scene of the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police’s official Twitter account. After the man was electrocuted while trimming branches, he was taken […]
FAIRFAX, VA
WDVM 25

Maryland man shoots at police with rifle

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Late Friday night, Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) got a call to the 16900 block of Longfellow Ct. in Hagerstown. The caller dialed 911 and then hung up the phone; just before hanging up, the 911 call center heard “a female was heard stating a male was threatening her, and then […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WUSA

Weapons seized from Maryland man after officers fired on

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Maryland man has been arrested and weapons and ammunition were seized from his home after authorities say he fired nearly two dozen shots at law enforcement officers. The incident began late Friday after police received a 911 call during which a female reported being threatened...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WJLA

Man dies after flipping ATV in Montgomery County

CLOVERLY, Md. — A man is dead after the ATV he was driving flipped over in Montgomery County, police said. The incident took place off Briggs Chaney Road between New Hampshire Avenue and good Hope Road in Cloverly, Md. It is unclear as to what caused the ATV to overturn.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Man in custody after firing at Washington Co. police in Hagerstown

In Hagerstown, Maryland, a man is in police custody after firing nearly two dozen shots at Washington County police officers. According to police, Gerald Wayne Koogle, 42, opened fire at the officers just before midnight on Friday from his home on Longfellow Court. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Clarksburg Man Arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Services Bureau have arrested and charged 47-year-old Matthew Kinsey of Clarksburg, for charges related to impersonating a police officer. On Sunday, May 15, 2022, 4th District officers responded to the 3300 block of North Leisure World Blvd....
CLARKSBURG, MD
WTAJ

Somerset County authorities looking for four people on various charges

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Once again authorities in Somerset County are releasing their wanted on warrants list. As of June 3, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are looking for the following four people are wanted on the following charges: Devin Feathers, 25, Confluence area- wanted […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Vehicle Engulfed In Flames Near Montgomery Mall (VIDEO)

A vehicle went up in flames and was captured on video outside of a Macy's in Bethesda, authorities report. The fire occurred near the Montgomery Mall between I-270 Spur and West Lake Drive around 2 p.m., Friday, June 3 according to Montgomery County Officials. Some lanes leading to the mall...
BETHESDA, MD
wsvaonline.com

Harrisonburg Police Investigate Catalytic Converter Thefts

HARRISONBURG, VA – Thefts of catalytic converters have continued to be problematic in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, 21 catalytic converter thefts have been reported to HPD. These thefts cause inconvenience, frustration, and financial hardships to victims. Still images from some recent theft investigations are being released...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

High speed chase through Frederick County

Virginia State Police are investigating a car chase they were led on after attempting a traffic stop on a Chrysler Sebring traveling through Frederick County. The pursuit began at mile marker 303 on I-81 then the driver used exit 302 before returning to 81. In the process, a tractor trailer...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
