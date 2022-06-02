82-Year-Old Man Pinned By Lawn Mower, Killed In Frederick County: Police

John Deere sit down lawn mower Photo Credit: Pixabay/InsaPictures

An 82-year-old man has died after being pinned by his own lawn mower, authorities said.

Augustus Clemont Harris was found in the 5300 block of Sidney Road in Mt. Airy around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, according to a Tweet from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

No other information was released.

