82-Year-Old Man Pinned By Lawn Mower, Killed In Frederick County: Police

A woman asleep in a car at a gas pump in Stafford led to two arrests earlier this week. Deputies took notice of the woman just before 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at a 7-Eleven on Orville Road. As they watched, a man stumbled back to the car and seemed high, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said …
A gunman was shot and killed by Baltimore County police who returned fire on him after he shot someone else Saturday, June 4, authorities said.Officers responding to a call of "unknown trouble" on 500 Virginia Avenue heard gunshots when they arrived, and then encountered the suspect leaving the bui…
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect who stole an ambulance in Southeast D.C., while paramedics were attending to a patient Saturday morning. According to Metropolitan Police, D.C. Fire and EMS paramedics responded to a call for a man down near the intersection of Chicago Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 8:52 a.m.
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - An investigation is underway after three people reported being bitten by a coyote in Fairfax County, according to authorities. Fairfax County Police said Saturday that the attack happened at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield, Virginia, leaving three people hurt. The victims, who are all adults, suffered non-life...
FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A man died after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in the 4600 block of Luxberry Dr. in Fairfax Friday morning. Officers were on the scene of the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police’s official Twitter account. After the man was electrocuted while trimming branches, he was taken […]
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Late Friday night, Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) got a call to the 16900 block of Longfellow Ct. in Hagerstown. The caller dialed 911 and then hung up the phone; just before hanging up, the 911 call center heard “a female was heard stating a male was threatening her, and then […]
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Maryland man has been arrested and weapons and ammunition were seized from his home after authorities say he fired nearly two dozen shots at law enforcement officers. The incident began late Friday after police received a 911 call during which a female reported being threatened...
CLOVERLY, Md. — A man is dead after the ATV he was driving flipped over in Montgomery County, police said. The incident took place off Briggs Chaney Road between New Hampshire Avenue and good Hope Road in Cloverly, Md. It is unclear as to what caused the ATV to overturn.
A driver lost control of his car and crashed into a Verizon utility pole Thursday night in Stafford, causing a road closure that lasted for nearly 15 hours, police said. A 20-year-old man was speeding in his 2018 Infinity Q50 along Mountain View Road just after 9:30 p.m. when he lost control of his…
In Hagerstown, Maryland, a man is in police custody after firing nearly two dozen shots at Washington County police officers. According to police, Gerald Wayne Koogle, 42, opened fire at the officers just before midnight on Friday from his home on Longfellow Court. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it...
Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Services Bureau have arrested and charged 47-year-old Matthew Kinsey of Clarksburg, for charges related to impersonating a police officer. On Sunday, May 15, 2022, 4th District officers responded to the 3300 block of North Leisure World Blvd....
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Once again authorities in Somerset County are releasing their wanted on warrants list. As of June 3, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are looking for the following four people are wanted on the following charges: Devin Feathers, 25, Confluence area- wanted […]
A Clarksburg man was arrested and charged with impersonating a Montgomery County Police officer while using his company's car to get into a gated community, authorities said. Matthew Kinsey, 47, posed as an officer to get into the Leisure World community on Sunday, May 15, Montgomery County Police …
Authorities are looking for a convicted felon they say shot multiple shots into an Ashburn apartment in Ashburn and then ran away. Angad S. Sivia, 30, of Leesburg, was visiting an Omeara Terrace home at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. He got into an argument wit…
A 5-year-old kid was there for a Manassas man when he needed help last week, but police say the man didn't reciprocate.Dillon Wayne Mahoney, 31, was tasked with watching the child on Sunday, May 26, but he was intoxicated and blacked out just after 4:30 p.m., Prince William police said. The child s…
A vehicle went up in flames and was captured on video outside of a Macy's in Bethesda, authorities report. The fire occurred near the Montgomery Mall between I-270 Spur and West Lake Drive around 2 p.m., Friday, June 3 according to Montgomery County Officials. Some lanes leading to the mall...
HARRISONBURG, VA – Thefts of catalytic converters have continued to be problematic in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, 21 catalytic converter thefts have been reported to HPD. These thefts cause inconvenience, frustration, and financial hardships to victims. Still images from some recent theft investigations are being released...
Authorities say they arrested the driver responsible for killing a Burke man earlier this week in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Fredericksburg. Deputies arrested Stephanas Rennick, 31, of Spotsylvania on Friday, June 3, and charged him with the death of Keith Ballard, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Offi…
Virginia State Police are investigating a car chase they were led on after attempting a traffic stop on a Chrysler Sebring traveling through Frederick County. The pursuit began at mile marker 303 on I-81 then the driver used exit 302 before returning to 81. In the process, a tractor trailer...
