DANVILLE, Ill.– Aqua Illinois, Inc., in association with the Lake Vermilion Water Quality Coalition, will be sponsoring the annual “Lake Vermilion Clean-Up Day,” on Friday, June 3rd (make-up date from May 27th) 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until approximately noon. Over the past years this project has helped to enhance the natural beauty and overall cleanliness of the lake and surrounding area. Lake Vermilion is one of Vermilion County’s most vital natural resources. It is our mission to keep it in its state of natural beauty for everyone to enjoy.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO