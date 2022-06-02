Clean Juice Woodforest to open June 4 in Montgomery with grand opening specials

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a two-year absence during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conroe Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce’s Tastefest is back but with a twist. With many local restaurants still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, the Chamber has shifted to a format where hungry patrons will be able to visit the participating restaurants June 2-30 for a variety of samplings. But for those Chamber members who don’t have restaurant storefronts, the Chamber hosted a Tastefest launch party on Thursday night at the Lone Star Convention Center. The event featured 35 establishments serving up their best dishes. Tickets are still available to participate in TasteFest in June. To purchase tickets, those interested may visit the following link at https://bit.ly/ConroeTastefest.

