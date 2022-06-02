ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Clean Juice Woodforest to open June 4 in Montgomery with grand opening specials

By Anna Lotz
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Clean Juice Woodforest, a certified organic juice bar, will open June 4 at 820 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 300, Montgomery. Owner Latricia Blank said grand opening...

Community Impact Houston

4 Katy eateries open in May, June

Four new eateries of varying cuisines opened or are opening soon in Katy this May and June. Here is where foodies can find them:. 1. Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee chain, recently broke ground on its first Houston-area location at 21811 Clay Road, Katy. The coffee shop plans to open in August, according to a Tim Hortons press release May 10. In late 2021, Tim Hortons announced its plan to expand throughout Houston. The chain is known for its coffee, breakfast sandwiches, tea, iced beverages and donuts. The brand has two additional locations planned to open in 2022: one at 5312 W. Richey Road, Houston, and another at 13451 Northwest Freeway, Houston. https://www.timhortons.com/
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Scooter's Coffee to open second Katy location this year in June

Scooter’s Coffee will open its second location in Katy since the grand opening of the Fry Road location April 22. The newest Scooter’s is slated to open June 20 at 979 S Mason Road, Katy. Open as early as 5:30 am, all of the drive-through coffee shop’s beverages—such as the Caramelicious espresso—are available hot, iced or blended. This location will hold a grand opening in July or August, when new customers will be offered special promotions. Aside from the newest Katy location on Fry Road, Scooter’s has a coffee shop in Pearland and plans to open another in Sugar Land in January 2023. www.scooterscoffee.com.
KATY, TX
yourconroenews.com

Tastefest returns to Conroe with plenty of tasty treats

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a two-year absence during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conroe Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce’s Tastefest is back but with a twist. With many local restaurants still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, the Chamber has shifted to a format where hungry patrons will be able to visit the participating restaurants June 2-30 for a variety of samplings. But for those Chamber members who don’t have restaurant storefronts, the Chamber hosted a Tastefest launch party on Thursday night at the Lone Star Convention Center. The event featured 35 establishments serving up their best dishes. Tickets are still available to participate in TasteFest in June. To purchase tickets, those interested may visit the following link at https://bit.ly/ConroeTastefest.
CONROE, TX
Montgomery, TX
Lifestyle
City
Montgomery, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
culturemap.com

Galveston Bay Foundation presents Houston Oyster & SeaFest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At the inaugural Houston Oyster & SeaFest, attendees will enjoy a variety of menu items including cooked oyster bites and signature seafood dishes from several of Houston's hottest restaurants, beer, wine and vodka bars, live music, educational exhibits, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Bay Foundation’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Taco Real now open on I-45 in Spring

Taco Real hosted a soft opening May 6 for its new location in Spring. Located at 211117 I-45 S., the eatery offers breakfast tacos, quesadillas, gorditas, burritos, tortas, soups and aguas frescas. This is the fourth location for the Houston-based taqueria. 281-362-5459. www.tacoreal.com. Editor, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Hannah joined...
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

CBD bar, lounge Wild to expand to Montrose in August

The Bali-inspired CBD lounge Wild is expected to open its second location in Montrose in August at 1609 Westheimer Road, Houston, taking over the former UB Preserv space. Founders Adyson and Andrew Alvis, the cousins behind Grinder’s Coffee Bar and The CBD Apothecary, said they will add a new element to the Montrose location—high-end plates and tapas, according to a June press release. However, they said they plan to still offer the same coffee shop, dispensary and cocktail menu items from the Heights location of Wild.
HOUSTON, TX
#Juice Bar#Juices#Soups#Live Music#Food Drink#The Learning Zoo
Community Impact Houston

Sip Hip Hooray celebrates flagship store 1-year anniversary with in-store party

Sip Hip Hooray reached its one-year anniversary of its flagship store June 3, Community Impact Newspaper previously reported. According to the store's Facebook, the store is celebrating with a party in its flagship store at 210 W. Main St., Tomball, on June 3 from 6-10 p.m. There will be drinks and a DJ. Sip Hip Hooray is a party entertainment service offering personalized party favors, custom artwork, invitations, stationary and more. 713-247-9856. www.siphiphooray.com.
TOMBALL, TX
defendernetwork.com

Four can’t miss Third Ward food trucks to try this summer ￼

HOUSTON, TX– May 31, 2022: Food Trucks have become a staple of outdoor dining and some of Houston’s most enticing flavors are now being created by chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs in their small, mobile kitchens on wheels. On Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, there are four...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Nibbles & Sips: Gatlin’s BBQ owner opening comfort food restaurant

The owner of a popular barbecue restaurant in the area is expanding his footprint with a second local concept next month. Gatlin’s BBQ owner Greg Gatlin has plans to open a second restaurant, Gatlin’s Fins and Feathers, at 302 W. Crosstimbers St. toward the end of June, according to a news release, though an exact date has not been set.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Houston

Hatchet House Texas now open in Cypress

Cypress has a new location for ax throwing. Hatchet House Texas opened May 28 at 11946 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress. The venue hosts ax throwing for small groups and large get-togethers, such as corporate events or team-building events. Hatchet House also sells beer and wine at the venue. 281-213-5245. www.hatchethousetexas.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lakeway EV Golf Carts now open in Montgomery

Lakeway EV Golf Carts is now open at 907 McCaleb Road, Montgomery, specializing in lithium-powered products including golf carts and other electric vehicles. The store is open, but the grand opening will be in early July, according to owner Don McCain. 936-648-7840. www.lakewayev.com. Reporter, xxConroe/Montgomery. Maegan joined Community Impact Newspaper...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Marco's Pizza opens first Brookshire location

Marco's Pizza opened its first Brookshire location at 30543 Kingsland Blvd. on March 24, according to a May press release from the chain. The pizza restaurant offers a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas and fresh toppings. According to the release, Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer the pizza bowl, which is a crustless pizza baked into a bowl. Its menu also includes wings, breadsticks, salads, desserts and more. The brand offers carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options. 346-413-8400. www.marcos.com.
BROOKSHIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball church answers high food prices with monthly food pantry

The Church of God of the Union Assembly in Tomball started a food pantry in March as an answer to high food prices. The food pantry is offered the last Thursday of every month from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 200 S. Pine St., according to Robbie Clemons, one of the organizers of the food pantry. There are no requirements to get food and no limits on how much food individuals can take, because the church wants to make sure families take what they need.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Floor 4U2C now open on Louetta Road in Spring

Floor 4U2C opened May 1 at 4010 Louetta Road, Spring. Owned by Sonny Janabi, the flooring specialist supplies a variety of flooring products ranging from carpet and vinyl to wood and tile. 480-561-7603. www.floor4u2c.com. Editor, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Hannah joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in May 2016...
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

A noncomprehensive list of summer camps in the Sugar Land, Missouri City, Stafford area

Parents looking for camps for their children have a number of options to choose from in the Sugar Land, Stafford and Missouri City area. This list is not comprehensive. 1. Abrakadoodle will offer various art camps throughout the summer with different themes. The camps will happen at multiple area locations throughout Sugar Land and Missouri City. The website offers additional location details.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
