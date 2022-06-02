Wheat Ridge woman found after missing 8 days

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. ( KDVR ) (Update: 11 a.m.) — The Edgewater Police Department says a woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia who went missing 8 days ago has been found safe.

EPD said Gloria Gonzales was found near 20th Avenue and Marshall Street on Thursday morning.

“Thanks to all the citizens and officers who gave this a priority today!!!” WPD said.

Gonzales was dropped off at Anderson Park at 4355 Field St. on May 25. She never returned home, and her husband reported her missing two days later.

Earlier story:

The Wheat Ridge Police Department says a woman who is suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia and hasn’t been seen in over a week might have been spotted in Edgewater on Wednesday evening.

Gonzales was dropped off at Anderson Park at 4355 Field St. on May 25. She never returned home, and her husband reported her missing two days later.

Police said they believe Gonzales was seen at the Edgewater Civic Center at 1800 Harlan St. on June 1 at 5:00 p.m.

Police said Gonzales might have also been spotted near 18th Avenue and Harlan Street Wednesday night. The woman who matched Gonzales’ description was wearing an orange t-shirt, dark zip-up hoodie, purple or blue beanie with her hair tucked up underneath it.

Possible sighting of Gloria Gonzales (Wheat Ridge Police Department)

Earlier story:

WRPD said they have extensively searched for Gonzales, a 73-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Police said Gonzales enjoys walking from the park to her home on a regular basis.

WRPD said they have done the following to try and find Gonzales:

A bloodhound track (using a canine and handler contracted with Bloodhound Man Trackers Inc) was utilized over the weekend and then again on May 31

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert

A green belt in the area has been subject to an exhaustive search by officers on foot and ATV

Detectives and officers have canvassed surrounding neighborhoods for useful surveillance footage and followed up on all leads developed as a result.

Some of 70 missing children for ‘Operation Lost Souls’ found in Colorado

Gonzales is described as:

Hispanic

5 feet 5 inches tall

135 pounds

Long brunette hair

Police said she was wearing a black blouse, fuzzy blue and pink pajama pants, and white tennis shoes when she was dropped off at the park last week. She was also carrying a black backpack and a red and black blanket.

If you have seen Gonzales or knows where she may be located, please call 911 immediately.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.