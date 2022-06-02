ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Cold War Relic One Step Closer to Relocation

By Stephen Parker
txktoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA resolution was presented and approved at the most recent meeting of the Texarkana Airport Authority to allow an Ohio aviation museum to remove, relocate and restore the Raydome located at Texarkana Regional Airport. The Air Force Radar Museum Association approached airport officials about acquiring the Raydome a few...

txktoday.com

Comments / 1

Power 95.9

What Road In Texarkana Is In The Worst Condition?

We want to know, where the worst roads are in Texarkana?. From what most people tell me, the roads around Arkansas High need a lot of work as well as the College Hill area. I travel down Jefferson often and the end by the high school is in big need of repair. The 50th street area from Jefferson all the way to UPS is beyond bad. It is full of potholes and some area doesn't even look like there is any asphalt left on the road at all.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Survey could help in revitalization of downtown Texarkana

The mother of a murder victim in east Texas has been arrested in the Zwolle area. The fire started at a home on Bullen Street. No one was injured during the chase or manhunt. Salvation Army delivers donuts to first responders. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Salvation Army in...
ZWOLLE, LA
KSLA

Farewell Christian - Dr. Mary Piekos, M.D.

The survey is an update to one they conducted in 2015 and it takes less than five minutes to complete. Mother of east Texas murder victim arrested for assault on officer. The mother of a murder victim in east Texas has been arrested in the Zwolle area. Crews battle house...
SHREVEPORT, LA
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texarkana tied for 2nd-most expensive gas prices in Texas

Gas prices in Texarkana are among the most expensive in the state of Texas. According to new data from AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texarkana rose nine cents over the past week to $4.44, tied with Dallas and the Fort Worth-Arlington area for the second-most expensive gas prices in the state.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Life House Texarkana reopens free clothing store at new location

TEXARKANA, Ark.- A Texarkana non-profit that provides free clothing and other household goods to people in need is moving into a larger location to better serve the community. God's Closet is a ministry of the Life House Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. The new store is located at 2402 Division Street.
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

Arkansas Heart Hospital opens in Texarkana

Arkansas Heart Hospital is bringing its internationally renowned care to Texas. The hospital has opened its first out-of-state facility at 3930 Galleria Oaks Drive in Texarkana. The 21,000-square-foot building will include a full-service cardiology clinic and, by early 2023, an ambulatory surgery center. “Our expansion into Texas is yet another...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTRE

11th annual Corvette show rolls in to Jefferson

Admission for Tyler residents is $1 and $2 for non-residents. Tyler’s Recreation’s Park Manager, Kandice Johnson said they are only accepting cash. Caught on camera: Anderson County sergeant uses radio cord to save deputy’s life. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. On Friday, former Anderson County Deputy Bradley...
TYLER, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Main Street El Dorado reveals official MusicFest lineup

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It was an exciting evening for the city of El Dorado as community members gathered at the square for the big reveal of the official 2022 MusicFest lineup on Thursday, June 2, 2022. MusicFest is coming back to the streets of El Dorado October 7th and 8th; two days, four […]
EL DORADO, AR
txktoday.com

Monthly Citywide Cleanup Reminder

The monthly citywide clean-up continues this Saturday. Dumpsters will be located at four city parks for Texarkana, Arkansas residents (Bobby Ferguson Park, Vera Bradfield Park, George Williams Park, Ed Worrell Park). This program will continue the first Saturday of every month. See attached flyer for more details and contact Public Works for any follow up questions. (870) 779-1354.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Manhunt underway in Bossier

A manhunt in south Bossier City ended with the apprehension of three suspects, 2 males and a female, authorities said. SWEPCO President and COO Malcolm Smoak discusses quest for more renewable energy facilities. Updated: 8 hours ago. SWEPCO President and COO Malcolm Smoak answers questions about the utility's quest for...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Majic 93.3

You Can See 9 Great Bands This Weekend In Texarkana

From the red dirt sounds of "Colten Hagler" to the rock of "Crooked Halo" you can find some great bands to check out this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos as well so you can not only see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Roderick Vann, Jr. Arrested For Breaking or Entering

On May 27, 2022 at approximately 12:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Rodrick Vann Jr., 25, of Texarkana, AR. Mr. Vann was arrested and charged with breaking or entering with damage to property, and fleeing in vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington in Hope, AR. Vann was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
TEXARKANA, AR
fourstatesliving.com

My Husband is a Miracle

Life can certainly be full of twists and turns. And sometimes those occurrences happen in the blink of an eye, and life is never the same. Joseph “Glynn” Fuller experienced not one, but two, life-altering events that changed the course of his life but didn’t shake his faith.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Downtown business owner speaks on recent shooting

All the victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Member with the “Free Mom Hugs” organization, Raydra Hall, said Pride Month is necessary for everyone to be heard. Community gathers for Field Gay 2022. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Field Gay gives attendees the chance to participate in field...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Limits Aplenty on Day 1 at Hamilton

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Day 1 of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American set things up for a tight race the rest of the way on Lake Hamilton. Though Connor Cunningham staked himself to a big lead, basically everyone else in the tournament caught a limit to get rolling, guaranteeing the competition will be stiff to make the cut for Day 3.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
swark.today

Prescott Officer of the Week Spotlight: Alvis Mills

Officer Alvis Mills began working for our department on May 27, 2022. Officer Mills grew up in Prescott until the age of 13. He had a great love of football. Officer Mills is married with five children. Officer Mills is a big family man and takes his roll as a husband and father very serious. Officer Mills previously worked for the Hempstead Co. Sheriff’s office as a jailer. He received his training at ALETA in 2017. Officer Mills also attended Rainwater, Holt, & Sexton Law class seminar in 2017. Officer Mills trained as a volunteer firefighter in Fulton, Arkansas. Officer Mills said “that his biggest dream has always been to be an officer and he is so proud and grateful to be given the opportunity by Chief Ann Jordan to serve and protect his hometown.” He also said ” I’ll always remember that dreams do come true!”
PRESCOTT, AR

