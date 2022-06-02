Cold War Relic One Step Closer to Relocation

Officer Alvis Mills began working for our department on May 27, 2022. Officer Mills grew up in Prescott until the age of 13. He had a great love of football. Officer Mills is married with five children. Officer Mills is a big family man and takes his roll as a husband and father very serious. Officer Mills previously worked for the Hempstead Co. Sheriff’s office as a jailer. He received his training at ALETA in 2017. Officer Mills also attended Rainwater, Holt, & Sexton Law class seminar in 2017. Officer Mills trained as a volunteer firefighter in Fulton, Arkansas. Officer Mills said “that his biggest dream has always been to be an officer and he is so proud and grateful to be given the opportunity by Chief Ann Jordan to serve and protect his hometown.” He also said ” I’ll always remember that dreams do come true!”
