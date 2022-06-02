ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Prize-winning Texas drama teacher to get special Tony Award

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The special Tony Award that honors educators will be given to a drama teacher in Texas...

www.wcn247.com

wcn247.com

New York set to raise age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s legislature is poised to ban people under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle. The change to state firearm laws is being pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo. Formal debate on the measure was expected to begin Thursday afternoon. New York already requires people to be 21 to possess a handgun. Younger people would still be allowed to have other types of rifles and shotguns. The bill would also require anyone buying a semiautomatic rifle to get a license.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Tropical Storm Alex, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning in the Gulf of Mexico on a track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rains and gusty wind. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph and was located 270 miles northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. More than 10 inches of rain could fall on parts of the state, the center predicts, but massive wind speeds or storm surge is not expected. Alex is a new version of the storm that was called Hurricane Agatha when it slammed into Mexico’s Pacific Coast earlier this week, killing at least 11 people and leaving 20 missing. It got a new name once the storm crossed Mexico into the Atlantic basin.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wcn247.com

Pa. GOP loudly opposed counting undated ballots, until now

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When Philadelphia’s election board prepared to count ballots last year that were mailed-in without the voter’s handwritten date, Republicans threatened impeachment. Now a GOP Senate candidate wants counties to embrace the same approach. In a last-ditch bid to close a roughly 900-vote gap with Dr. Mehmet Oz, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is pressing for mail-in ballots that were sent in without a date to be counted. McCormick is putting the GOP in an uncomfortable spot after the party derided such voting practices as “illegal” alongside a broader embrace of former President Donald Trump’s lies about widespread fraud in the 2020 campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

