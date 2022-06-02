ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Police: 10-year-old girl shot and killed woman during argument between two adults

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S032L_0fyEQAiW00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando, Florida, said a fight between two adult women ended when a 10-year-old girl shot and killed one of them.

Orlando police told WFTV that two women, Lashun Rodgers and Lakrisha Isaac, were arguing at a home just before midnight on Tuesday.

Police said that during the fight, Isaac handed a 10-year-old girl in the home a bag with a firearm inside. The child is accused of taking the gun out of the bag and firing it twice, hitting Rodgers, WFTV reported.

“I’m trying not to cry so bad because I know for a fact that she is so sweet and I love her and I’m going to miss her,” a friend of Rodgers, who did not want to be identified, told WFTV. “She will always be in my heart and soul.”

Police told the station that both Isaac and the 10-year-old girl were taken into custody.

Isaac is charged with negligent storage of a firearm, neglect of a child, manslaughter by culpable negligence and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the Orange County Department of Corrections.

Orlando police told WFTV they have sent charges for the 10-year-old to the state attorney’s office for review. The child was released to the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV) - A Florida woman is facing manslaughter charges after police say her 10-year-old daughter shot and killed a neighbor with whom her mother got into a fight. Friends and neighbors say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was grilling out, celebrating Memorial Day at her apartment. They say 31-year-old...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy