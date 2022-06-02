ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

New staff support recreation management programs

heartoftherockiesradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new staff members have been hired to initiate programs outlined in the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan. The plan, finished last year and incorporated into the Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan, seeks to maintain healthy public lands, the quality of outdoor experiences, and the economic benefits of recreation...

heartoftherockiesradio.com

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Poncha Springs Visitors Center Seeking Volunteers

Poncha Springs Visitors Center is looking for volunteers. Volunteers provide visitors and the community with local Chaffee County information. The Poncha Springs Visitors Center is located on the corner of Highway 50 and 285 and is open 10am to 5pm Wednesday through Sunday. Days are broken down into two 3 ½ hour shifts.
PONCHA SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Recovery from Hayman fire continues 20 years later, with lessons learned being applied

Twenty years can feel like ancient history. To many affected by the Hayman fire, it seems like yesterday. “It’s still pretty vivid for most of the people who lived here,” said Steven Brown, a bank loan officer by profession. Since 2005, he’s also worn the hat of volunteer fire chief for the Mountain Communities Fire Department in the Douglas County subdivision of Westcreek, which lost 100 structures.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple burn bans, restrictions downgraded or rescinded in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Friday, numerous counties and cities announced they were rescinding or downgrading their current burn bans and fire restrictions. "Our fuel moisture has picked up, we're a little more confident that things are a little bit safer," said Brett Lacey, Colorado Springs Fire Department Fire Marshal. "So we have decided collectively within The post Multiple burn bans, restrictions downgraded or rescinded in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Weather

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are in store for today for the valleys with a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the mountains. Gusty winds and low relative humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions across the San Luis Valley through the weekend. Salida and Buena...
SALIDA, CO
kvnf.org

The Pen and The Sword: Colorado Outdoors, Continental Divide Trail, Pipeline-Fighting

This week we get an update on the Colorado Outdoors project along the Uncompahgre River from Montrose Press reporter Josue Perez. Plus journalist Elizabeth Miller explains the impacts on hikers from wildfires in New Mexico, which she just wrote about for Backpacker. And we’ll hear from Writers on the Range contributor Matt Witt on a coalition in Oregon who defeated a pipeline project.
COLORADO STATE
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Saturday, June 4th Weather

Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures are in store for today. Gusty winds and low relative humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions across the San Luis Valley through the weekend. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 83. Look for an overnight low of 49. The...
SALIDA, CO
KKTV

Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human, according to the Forest Service of the Rocky Mountain Region. The fire was spotted on Oct. 14, 2020. Investigators announced on Friday there is evidence showing the blaze was started by a person, possibly a hunter or camper. Investigators are still working to identify the person or people responsible.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

CALDARA | Again, Polis is no libertarian

Jared Polis is no libertarian. Not in any stretched, tortured, convoluted interpretation of the word “libertarian” does he even come close. This manufactured public-relations imagery has been largely put to rest in Colorado where we’ve learned his libertarian happy-talk just doesn’t match his statist actions. But...
COLORADO STATE
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Your CFS Report for Friday, June 3, 2022

Here’s your CFS report for Friday, June 3rd. Flows on the Arkansas River are trending up again. You can expect prime whitewater conditions out there today. Pine Creek / Numbers is running 863 Cubic Feet Per Second. The Riverside Grill is open 11 – 8 daily. Banshee Tree plays...
SALIDA, CO
KKTV

Burn ban lifted in Colorado Springs as restrictions are enacted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs enacted burn restrictions Friday at noon lifting their previous burn ban. “By and through the Division of the Fire Marshal, The Colorado Springs Fire Department has determined that they will be enacting Burn Restrictions due to current and forecasted drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, as well as the earlier than normal National Preparedness Level of 2. These restrictions will be effective on June 3, 2022, at 12:00 pm (MDT). The Order remains in effect until rescinded. With this information, Colorado Springs citizens will be able to avoid legal ramifications due to burning outside of the scope of the restrictions. The Colorado Springs Fire Department urges all citizens of and visitors to Colorado Springs to abide by the Order and share in the responsibility of keeping our community safe. Please report any suspected violations of the Order by calling 719-444-7000. The outdoor burn restrictions guidelines, and additional fire safety information, is available at https://www.coswildfireready.org/burn-restrictions.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Study: Denver, Colorado Springs housing markets overvalued

(The Center Square) – Homebuyers in the Colorado Springs and Denver markets could be overpaying for their homes, according to a new study by two universities in Florida. Researchers with Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University analyzed the top 100 housing markets across the country to determine the premium that several homebuyers are paying in the markets.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Friday, June 3rd Weather

Daily showers are possible over and near the mountains through the weekend. Critical fire weather conditions continue for the San Luis Valley. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 77. Look for an overnight low of 43. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 67, a...
SALIDA, CO
News Break
Politics
Mix 104.3 KMXY

You Can Pretty Much Own Ohio City, Colorado for Under $600,000

There are over 300 ghost towns peppered throughout the state of Colorado. Some of these towns are very well preserved with a few residents. Others are completely abandoned with very little left to explore. Regardless, venturing through one of these towns will give you a look into Colorado's rich mining history.
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Ark Valley Pride is Celebrating Pride Month

Ark Valley Pride is celebrating Pride Month with several activities this weekend in Riverside Park in Salida. The celebration starts tonight (June 3rd) with a free movie in the park beginning at 7pm. Saturday, June 4th, features a parade at 3pm and a Drag Picnic in the Park on Sunday, June 5th.
SALIDA, CO

