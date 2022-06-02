Orlando ag tech company Kalera to build new growing facility near airport

An Orlando-based fund that launched with the goal of raising and investing $30 million has a few more deals up its sleeve this year. The Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Fund likely will invest in three or four more startups before the end of the year, Principal Thomas Rudy told Orlando Inno. That means a few companies, and potentially some startups from Central Florida, have a chance at landing investment dollars from the fund in the next six months.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO