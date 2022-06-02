ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando ag tech company Kalera to build new growing facility near airport

By Alex Soderstrom
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meanwhile, Kalera will begin trading on the Nasdaq this summer. Nominate...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Orlando Business Journal

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida to open new retail location and add jobs in Kissimmee

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida plans to add a new store and dozens of jobs in Kissimmee. The Orlando-based nonprofit will lease a 21,650-square-foot retail space at 3052B Dyer Blvd., Kim Praniewicz, vice president of marketing and mission advancement at Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, told Orlando Business Journal. "We are remodeling an existing retail space and looking forward to opening the new retail store in the fall."
KISSIMMEE, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Fund targets up to 4 more startup investments this year

An Orlando-based fund that launched with the goal of raising and investing $30 million has a few more deals up its sleeve this year. The Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Fund likely will invest in three or four more startups before the end of the year, Principal Thomas Rudy told Orlando Inno. That means a few companies, and potentially some startups from Central Florida, have a chance at landing investment dollars from the fund in the next six months.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

2022 Fire Awards: Fortress Information Security expects to double its staff soon

Fortress Information Security LLC was chosen as one of Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Fire Awards honorees, who were featured in OBJ's April 29-May 5, 2022, weekly print edition. The Orlando-based cybersecurity company — which specializes in protecting supply chains and critical infrastructure, namely for utility organizations and Department of Defense...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Tech Company#Orlando Ag#The C Suite Awards
Orlando Business Journal

Exit interview: National Entrepreneur Center's Jerry Ross saw his model for Orlando entrepreneur support go international

Jerry Ross sees his departure from the National Entrepreneur Center as coming at a good time for the organization. The president of the Orlando-based center — which has 16 business support nonprofits — will retire after the organization selects its next leader. Ross has led the center for 16 years, and told Orlando Business Journal he has accomplished most of the goals he set out to do.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Orlando Business Journal

2022 Fire Awards: Kissimmee startup Yac says its recruiting success is due, in part to, doing 'dope stuff that's cool'

Yac Inc. was chosen as one of Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Fire Awards honorees, who were featured in OBJ's April 29-May 5, 2022, weekly edition. The Kissimmee-based voice messaging tech platform is helping businesses everywhere replace recurring meetings with voice messages and screenshares. The platform allows asynchronous voice messaging between users, and is available on iOS, Android, Mac and Windows. Yac’s audio conversations, which can be spread across hours or even days, fill a gap in remote collaboration. In fact, even its workforce is fully remote worldwide.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

2022 Fire Awards: Digitec Interactive LLC uses learning technology to make 'training that sticks'

Digital Interactive LLC was chosen as one of Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Fire Awards honorees, who were featured in OBJ's April 29-May 5, 2022, weekly print edition. The Orlando-based company is an e-learning and learning technology provider that develops educational products for corporate, association, academic, medical and nonprofit clients. Here's...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Event: Central Florida tech execs to share how they’re forging innovation in tourism and events at Orlando Inno panel

Come learn about the local tech companies behind passenger space balloons and events headlined by Tim McGraw. Orlando Inno and Orlando Business Journal invite you to join us for drinks, conversation and community at the June 2 State of Innovation event at Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College. A limited number of tickets are still available, so be sure to register here before it’s too late!
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando

Comments / 0

Community Policy