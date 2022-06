Cars spun out in shrieking arcs beneath the Calliope Street overpass on Sunday, billowing smoke from their wheel wells as spectators milled about waving handguns and rifles. Downtown, it was more of the same and then some: When a New Orleans Police Department patrol vehicle crawled into the crowd of another sideshow, this one at St. Roch and St. Claude avenues, two men leaped onto its front hood and began to stomp and cavort. Others kicked the cruiser as it rolled through, lights flashing, according to video footage that went viral on social media.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO