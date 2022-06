ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A new city administration and police department being constructed in Elsmere will soon bring more convenience to residents. Prior to discussion of the new building, residents in Elsmere would have to do business at both the police department and the city building. Creating a new structure for both departments will allow for people to do business easier.

