Over the past few years, Alaska cities and boroughs have been able to tap into an extra source of tax revenue that was out of reach before: sales taxes for online retailers. Thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court case decided in 2018, municipal governments are able to implement local taxes on sales that occur online. That presented logistical problems initially — typically, businesses register with a local government and pay quarterly, and with brick-and-mortar shops, they only have one or two local governments they have to register with. With a sprawling business such as Amazon, which sells to customers all over the world and in every tax jurisdiction in Alaska, that made getting into tax compliance more complicated.

1 DAY AGO