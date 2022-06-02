Raiders bounce-back with 11-1 win over Apple Valley

Walking into The Fine Line on Wednesday night was a bit weird. For the first time since reopening after the shutdown, First Avenue is no longer requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests. Although this made getting in the door super quick and easy, it made me stop for a second. I’m all for getting back to normal life again but is it too soon for a move like this? But I digress, I passed the security check with flying colors (this is my new favorite thing to say after the guy at The Armory applauded me for doing it at The Armory last weekend) and made my way up to the stage at the cozy Fine Line. This is where my next “weird moment” kicked in. Fine Line is notorious for not having a barricade or anything in front of the stage. I have always loved the intimacy that this brings to shows at this venue and although that didn’t change, there were a few First Avenue staff members lining the stage. It wasn’t a bad thing or anything like that, and, for such an intense show, I wasn’t surprised but it just added to the weird setting of the night but, yet again, I digress.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO