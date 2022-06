Good things come to those who wait, they say, and they certainly did for Michigan baseball on Saturday in the NCAA tournament. After sending their first eight batters to the plate without reaching base, the Wolverines had seven of their next 10 batters reach while scoring five runs to storm back from an early 1-0 deficit. Michigan defeated 12-seed Louisville, the host of the regional, 7-3, to advance to Sunday’s regional final at 4 p.m. The Wolverines will face the winner of Sunday’s noon game between the Cardinals and Oregon, which lost to Michigan, 8-6, on Friday night before eliminating Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

