Frisco, TX

So Sad: Former Dallas Cowboys Star Marion Barber III Found Dead In His Frisco Apartment

By bignoah256
 3 days ago

Former Dallas Cowboys Stars Marion Barber III was found dead by police in his Frisco apartment.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Marion Barber III followed his father, Marion Jr., and brother, Dominique, making his NFL dreams come ttrue. Even his younger brother, Thomas, made it to the league, making the whole family part of something special.

Barber III spent most of his career as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys for five years and one with the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, according to TMZ , Marion III was found dead in his apartment in Frisco with few details available at the time. Barber reportedly hit hard times after his pro career and was recently arrested in 2019 for allegedly damaging multiple vehicles the year prior. Just last month, he pleaded no contest to close out the case.

Former pro-athletes call for action to help with mental illness for former players.

After his passing, one of Marion’s close friends, Pacman Jones, posted to his Instagram talking about his friend.

“We have to figure out a way to help athletes through this mental health thing,” Packman said before urging the Players Association to act on the matter. Mental Health from professional sports has always been talked about on Pacman’s platform I AM ATHLETE and hopefully, they can come together to create a system to address mental wellness for all athletes.

