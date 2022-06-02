ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Angry about school shootings, LBUSD students plan multi-campus walkout Friday

By Mike Guardabascio
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

Poly High School junior Tom Wood was scrolling social media last week, horrified by the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, when something among the headlines drove home the pain for him: watching the interviews with parents who had just lost their children.

“It’s really easy to get numb to all those feelings after years and years of seeing mass shootings in the headlines,” he said. “But seeing that it was [almost] 20 kids dead, I was just kind of done with it. I felt this big flood of anger. When you feel helpless you want to do something, not just stand there and wait for a good headline.”

After texting with Wilson student Anika Stewart, a plan quickly came together, and the duo began organizing student walkouts for Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Poly and Wilson High School. Those plans have spread to several other district high schools, as Wood and Stewart have been joined by Wilson students Dayne Rash Arguello and Aaliyah Rincon in spreading the word via Instagram and other online platforms.

To the surprise of the student organizers, their school administrations got on board with the idea pretty quickly. Wilson principal Kimberly Holland was receptive to Stewart’s pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JW67w_0fyEOmZ400

Left to right: Tom Wood, 17, Anika Stewart, 16, Aaliyah Rincon, 17 and Dayne Rash Arguello, 17, stand under the arches at Wilson High School on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

“I told her that we were planning a walkout and that there were a lot of schools involved, and that we’d like to have the administration on board,” said Stewart. “Her response was that it was depressing that we have to do this again, but she was all for it. All of the schools that I’ve heard from so far, they’ve been really supportive.”

LBUSD Superintendent Jill Baker echoed that message saying via email, “We respect and support the right of our students to advocate for causes that are important to them. We’re working with students at various schools to plan opportunities for on-campus expression.”

Baker also issued statements recently after the Buffalo shooting and after the Uvalde shooting , saying the events “have us all shaken.”

This is not the first protest that Stewart has helped plan. She and Rash Arguello organized Wilson’s march for abortion rights last month , an event Stewart says they were hoping would draw a dozen students.

“All of a sudden there were 200 other kids and we were like, ‘What the hell just happened?’” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03HOuh_0fyEOmZ400

Long Beach high school students rally in support of abortion rights in East Long Beach on Tuesday, May 17. Photo by Laura Anaya-Morga.

Even while expressing their frustration at new threats to abortion access, Stewart said she was surprised by how enjoyable the protest was, chanting and marching with her fellow students. She said, after that, student groups from all over Southern California began reaching out and asking her how they organized the event. The main answer was by simply trying, and by posting on their longbeachstudentsforchange Instagram account. They’re using the same platform to organize Friday’s walkout.

Their aim is to help call attention to students’ demands for gun control reform. Just like with the abortion rights protest, the point is more about making their voices heard than about expecting to solve a complex national problem with one action.

“We’ve had people say it’s not going to do anything, but not doing anything isn’t going to do anything either,” said Wood.

“I think it’s good to cope in a group,” said Stewart. “Even if it doesn’t change anything, everyone feeling like they’re part of something and supported matters too. These are issues that almost all of us are thinking about. Two months ago there were firecrackers set off at school and everyone thought it was a school shooting. That scared a lot of kids.

“There was also a student who was making threats who was expelled this year after students called the school. We have personal connections to these national stories. It’s nothing compared to kids who’ve been in school shootings. All we want is something to change so that we know we won’t be next.”

Wilson High students lead rally for abortion rights in Long Beach

The post Angry about school shootings, LBUSD students plan multi-campus walkout Friday appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 4

Related
CBS LA

Hundreds of Wilson High School students walkout on Gun Violence Awareness Day

Hundreds of students at a pair of Long Beach high schools took part in a walkout as part of a nationwide trend seen in schools across America Friday.In correspondence with Gun Violence Awareness Day and just days after the tragic mass shooting at an Uvalde, Tex. elementary school, Woodrow Wilson High School students gathered in their campus' courtyards Friday morning to protest gun violence and call for stricter gun control. "Are we the future? Or are we next?" read a sign displayed to the student body from a table in the courtyard.Dozens of students wearing white shirts that read "Am I...
LONG BEACH, CA
vigourtimes.com

Santa Ana teachers of deaf students say they weren’t warned of intruder – Orange County Register

A stranger walked onto the Taft Elementary campus in Santa Ana last week, supposedly looking for a bathroom. What happened next has prompted outcries from parents, staff, and some school board members about lax security at Taft and what has been perceived as disregard for its most vulnerable population: more than 80 students, ranging from infants to sixth-graders, who are either deaf or don’t hear well.
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Long Beach, CA
Education
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Education
foxla.com

Schools across SoCal seeing a rise in reported threats following Texas school shooting

LOS ANGELES - Since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, similar threats have been reported at several Southern California schools. Schools across the country have seen a drastic rise in reported threats. In Los Angeles that includes Baldwin Park High School, Mater Dei, Canyon High, Sierra Vista, Keith McCarthy Academy, Valley Adult School, Hans Christensen Middle School, and Ortega High. Graduations have been canceled, finals moved online... leaving many parents, staff, and students disappointed and worried.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Pasadena students hold walkout to protest gun violence

Thursday was the last day of school for many in Pasadena and students at four high schools decided to stage walkouts to protest gun violence and mass shootings. The protests come days after the elementary school shooting in Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, sending shockwaves across the nation. Chris […]
coloradoboulevard.net

Meet Pasadena High School Co-Valedictorians Tosten Pearson and Brianna Gaughan

Pasadena High School has two valedictorians in 2022. Since his freshman year, Tosten Pearson has been a writer for the Pasadena High School newspaper, the Pasadena Chronicle, and has led the publication this last academic year as Editor-in-Chief. He has also served as co-founder and Vice-President of his school’s Science Olympiad Club/Team for all four years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Gun Control#Abortion Rights#Highschool#Lbusd#Poly High School#Wilson High School
beverlypress.com

LAUSD increases security measures

In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho on May 25 announced expanded safety procedures, communications protocols and investments in technology to enhance safety and security on school campuses. “Since Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and now in Uvalde, Texas,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two SoCal Schools Affected by Threats

Two schools in Southern California are dealing with threats made to their campuses Wednesday morning, forcing one to close and the other to increase security for students, just days before graduation. The person who threatened Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park, according to Baldwin Park Police, is a juvenile...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
outlooknewspapers.com

Hoover Student Recognized for Film Critique

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Lana Taslakian, an AP French student at Hoover High School, recently won an award for her critique of the film “Les Héritières” in the AP category. The film, which was recommended by the French Film Festival in Hollywood for high schoolers learning French in Southern California, was shown to Hoover’s French classes in November. Taslakian, at a ceremony this month at the Lycée International de Los Angeles in Burbank, received a book about French director François Truffaut from Benoît Labat, a higher education and French language attaché at the French consulate in Los Angeles. Pictured are Labat, Hoover French teacher Jerome Manin and Taslakian.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Mountain lion enters high school classroom in Peninsula

PESCADERO, Calif. (KRON) — A mountain lion entered Pescadero High School on the Peninsula, according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. KRON4 spoke to the superintendent of the school district who said the cat likely entered the classroom before school started and there were no students in the classroom at the […]
Santa Clarita Radio

Former Student Arrested After Making Verbal Threats Targeting Saugus High School

A man was arrested after he allegedly made verbal threats targeting Saugus High School Tuesday. On Tuesday, school resource deputies were informed by school administrators that a verbal threat had been made towards Saugus High School on the 21900 block of Centurion Way by a former student, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward on Friday and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles police Officer The post Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy