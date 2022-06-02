ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Gunman who killed 4 at Oklahoma medical building had been a patient of a victim, police chief says

By Jason Hanna, Amanda Watts, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gunman who killed two doctors and two others at an Oklahoma medical building Wednesday did so after he blamed one of the physicians for causing him pain from a recent back surgery, a police chief said Thursday. The shooter, Michael Louis, who police said killed himself after the...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Two Former Police Officers Charged in Fatal Shooting of Oklahoma Father

Two former Oklahoma police officers have been charged in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old father of 8, Quadry Sanders. Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, the former Lawton officers who shot and killed Sanders, were charged with first-degree manslaughter following the events of Dec. 5, per the Washington Post. After an internal investigation, both men were fired from their positions in January, and the new charges come from the Comanche County district attorney.
OKLAHOMA STATE
BBC

Armed female bystander kills man firing at party in West Virginia

A US woman has fatally shot a man who opened fire on a crowd of people with a semi-automatic rifle in Charleston, West Virginia. Dennis Butler, a 37-year-old with an extensive criminal history, was killed after he targeted a group of around 40 people attending a birthday party. Police spokesman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Buffalo, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Three juvenile inmates, 17, 17 and 15, who escaped Louisiana jail and 'went on the run with female security officer, 21,' are surrounded in Texas motel car park and arrested

Three juvenile inmates who escaped a Louisiana detention center with the apparent help of a female security officer have been found and apprehended in Texas. The inmates - TyJuan Lafitte and Jeremiah Durham, both 17, and 15-year-old NaVaraya Lane - escaped the Ware Youth Detention Center in Coushatta, Louisiana early in the morning on Saturday, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office had said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC News

Arizona puts inmate Clarence Dixon to death in state's first execution in 8 years

An Arizona man convicted in the slaying of a college student more than 40 years ago was put to death Wednesday in the state's first execution since 2014. A bid to spare the life of Clarence Dixon, 66, failed in the courts as his defense lawyers argued that it would be unconstitutional to kill Dixon because he was mentally unfit and unable to understand. His lawyers said Dixon had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, suffered from hallucinations and was blind and in frail health.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Robertson
AOL Corp

Texas school shooting suspect's grandfather speaks out

The grandfather of the accused gunman in Tuesday's deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, said he did not know that his grandson had recently purchased two AR-15-style rifles. "I don't like weapons. I cannot be around weapons," Rolando Reyes, 72, told ABC News' Matt Gutman. "I hate...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Texas shooting: Distraught mother ‘handcuffed’ in chaos outside school as another parent ‘pepper sprayed’

Distraught parents say they were handcuffed by police and claim another was pepper sprayed in chaotic scenes outside the Texas school shooting that left 21 dead. Uvalde Police is facing fresh criticism for its handling of the tragedy on Tuesday, after allegations they did not act fast enough to tackle the gunman inside Robb Elementary School. Footage shows parents arguing with officers and demanding they storm the school, where gunman Salvador Ramos had barricaded himself in a classroom with the children. The US Marshals Service released a statement denying their officers arrested parents at the school adding that their...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

8-Year-Old Killed on Vacation in South Carolina by Man Randomly Firing at Cars, Police Say

A third-grader from New Hampshire was killed while on vacation with his family in South Carolina after being fatally struck by a man who was firing a gun randomly at passing cars, authorities said. Quarius Naqua Dunham, 8, was hit in the neck while riding in his family’s vehicle near Florence on Saturday. He died at a hospital on Monday. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the boy’s death. The suspected shooter, Charles Montgomery Allen, also struck the 8-year-old’s father in the leg in what authorities have described as a random shooting spree. “Investigators allege that Allen fired multiple random rounds at passing vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The mayor of Portsmouth, where the boy and his family lived, expressed shock at the news in comments to NBC Boston. “You go on vacation to make memories that last a lifetime with your kids, and for this tragedy to befall this family, I was just sick to my stomach,” Mayor Deaglan McEachern said.
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Gun Violence Archive#Medical School#Violent Crime#The Warren Clinic
WUSA9

Two inmates die at DC Jail, investigation underway

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video is from a 2021 story featuring a tour of the current jail. Authorities are investigating after two people died over the weekend at the DC Jail. A Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed that Ramone O’Neal, 28, died on Friday. Then, on...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Oklahoma shooting: One dead, seven injured at festival as suspect turns himself in to police

A woman was shot dead and seven others were injured after a gunman opened fire during an outdoor Memorial Day festival that was attended by around 1,500 people in Oklahoma.Skyler Buckner, 26, surrendered to the Muskogee County sheriff’s office on Sunday afternoon after authorities issued an arrest warrant against him.Witnessed said at least 40 shots were fired around midnight on Sunday and bullets were “literally flying everywhere” at the Memorial Day event in Taft, located about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.The incident comes with the US reeling after two mass shootings in as many weeks killed nearly 30 people.Oklahoma’s...
The Independent

Salvador Ramos: Everything we know about Texas school mass shooter

The gunman who killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos “horrifically and incomprehensibly” carried out the mass shooting alone before being shot dead by law enforcement officers.Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School who lived in the small city 80 miles west of San Antonio, according to Mr Abbott.Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, state Sen Roland Gutierrez, who was briefed by police, told reporters. “He suggested the kids should...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy