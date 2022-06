Riot Blockchain (RIOT) continued to raise cash via the sale of bitcoin (BTC), unloading more than half of the bitcoin it mined in May. One of the largest of the publicly traded bitcoin miners, Riot in May mined 466 bitcoins, about 8% fewer than April but more than double the year-ago level. The company sold 250 bitcoins in May, raising about $7.5 million, or an implied price of roughly $30,000 each.

