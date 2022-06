ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot Saturday evening in downtown St. Louis, at least one of them is a teenage girl. The St. Louis Police Department responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. A 16-year-old girl was shot and another female of unknown age was grazed by a bullet, police said. They were both conscious and breathing when taken to an area hospital.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO