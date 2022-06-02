ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ex-Detroit top cop loses bid to get on ballot for governor

By ED WHITE
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYV7i_0fyENsZz00
Election 2022 Michigan Governor FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, on Sept. 14, 2021, in Detroit. Two leading contenders for the GOP nomination for Michigan governor could be ruled ineligible for the primary ballot on Thursday, after the state's elections bureau said they didn't file enough valid petition signatures to qualify for the August contest. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — (AP) — A judge declined to put a former Detroit police chief on the Republican ballot for Michigan governor, the third candidate to lose a court challenge after election staff said campaign petitions were marred by fraudulent signatures.

It's a remarkable setback for James Craig, who has high name recognition in southeastern Michigan and retired as Detroit's top cop last year to make his first run for office.

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher said she must abide by a Michigan appeals court decision released Wednesday that kept two other Republicans, Perry Johnson and Michael Markey, off the Aug. 2 ballot.

Gleicher's opinion, dated Wednesday but released Thursday, also cited other reasons.

There appears to be no dispute that fraudulent signatures were turned in by paid circulators, though there’s no evidence that the candidates were aware of the scam. In a court filing, attorneys representing the Board of State Canvassers called it an “unprecedented situation.”

The candidates were declared ineligible last week as the result of a tie vote by the board. State election staff said Johnson, Craig, Markey, Donna Brandenburg and Michael Brown didn’t meet the 15,000-signature threshold because of fraudulent signatures.

In Craig's case, election staff said he appeared to have only about 10,200 valid signatures after subtracting 9,879.

He argued that the state had an obligation to go line by line, comparing signatures to the eligible voter file before striking them. Only 20% of the suspicious signatures were formally checked.

But the appeals court said that wasn't necessary.

“The board ... had a clear legal duty to investigate, but it did not have a clear legal duty to conduct a comparison of each fraudulent signature against the qualified voter file,” the court said in a 3-0 opinion in Johnson's case.

The Michigan Supreme Court is the last hope for the candidates. Timing is crucial: The state said it needs to complete the ballot by Friday.

Five other Republican candidates have landed a ballot spot, including Tudor Dixon, a former conservative TV news host who has the backing of Betsy DeVos, who was head of the U.S. Education Department during the Trump administration.

Kevin Rinke, a former owner of Detroit-area car dealerships, said he's prepared to spend at least $10 million of his own money. He has promoted himself in TV and digital ads.

The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit News

Monica Conyers battles in federal court to get on August primary ballot

Detroit — Former Detroit City Council President Monica Conyers and her legal representative fought in federal court Thursday to get her name on the Aug. 2 Democratic primary ballot even though a state law bans her participation. Conyers sued Wayne County Clerk Cynthia Garrett for blocking her from the...
DETROIT, MI
WSB Radio

Spokesman: Whitmer was on Wisconsin gunman's list of targets

A gunman who fatally shot a man at a Wisconsin home had a list of targets that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, her office said Saturday. Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to name the victim of Friday's shooting, but it has been widely reported that he was retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer. The suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in what appeared to be a plan to target people connected to the judicial system, Kaul said Friday.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Betsy Devos
Person
Perry Johnson
michiganradio.org

Rep. Tlaib says she supports Biden's proposed assault weapons ban

Detroit Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is calling for the federal government to reinstate a ban on assault weapons with high-capacity magazines. President Joe Biden also called for that in a speech this week. He also proposed a variety of other gun control measures meant to curb the country’s rash of mass shootings.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit recreational marijuana ordinance challenged again: What new lawsuit claims

Less than a month after a lawsuit challenged Detroit's revised recreational marijuana ordinance, another lawsuit against the city was filed Friday, arguing the measure violates state law. JARS Cannabis — a marijuana company that has two medical dispensaries in Detroit, among other medical and recreational dispensaries across Michigan — is asking the court to stop the city of Detroit from moving forward with its ordinance, which was passed in April. ...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Supreme Court#U S Education Department#Detroit Police#Election Fraud#Ex Detroit#Ap#Court Of Claims#Republicans
WSB Radio

Pandemic SNAP benefits end for thousands of Georgia families

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, June 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to normal levels in Georgia. This means that thousands of Georgia families will no longer have access to extra SNAP benefits. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The pandemic benefits helped...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's Sipzee can, bottle return service comes to homes, pays 5 cents per returnable

Never visit a bottle return again with Michigan's newest innovation Sipzee, a curbside pickup bottle and can return service. Sipzee launched in 2020 out of Grand Rapids and was founded on the idea of simplifying recycling, creating jobs, supporting local businesses, charities and fundraisers, and keeping Michigan communities safer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
73K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy