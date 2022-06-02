ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo shooting suspect pleads not guilty to terror charge

By CAROLYN THOMPSON
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jeoFr_0fyENbos00
Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Police Restraint FILE - People pray outside the scene of a shooting where police are responding at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., May 15, 2022. When police confronted Payton Gendron, the white man suspected of killing 10 Black people at the supermarket, he had an AR-15-style rifle and was cloaked in body armor. Yet officers talked to Gendron, convinced him to put down his weapon and arrested him without firing a single shot. Some people are asking why that type of treatment hasn't been afforded to Black people in encounters where they were killed over minor traffic infractions, or no infractions at all. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — The white man charged with carrying out a racist mass shooting that killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded not guilty Thursday to hate-motivated domestic terrorism and other charges as a prosecutor called the evidence against him overwhelming.

A lawyer entered the plea for Payton Gendron, 18, who didn't speak during a brief hearing with a heavy security presence. Several court officers stood against the courtroom wall, keeping an eye on the roughly 30 spectators.

Witnesses, police and Gendron's own video and writings incriminated him as the gunman who used an AR-15-style assault rifle to target shoppers and employees of a Tops Friendly Market, which authorities said he chose because of its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood. All 10 people killed in the May 14 assault were Black.

“There is overwhelming proof of the defendant’s guilt,” Assistant District Attorney John Fereleto said. “The defendant was caught at the scene of the crime with the weapon in his hands.”

Gendron has been held without bail since the shooting and is due back in court July 7.

He was charged with murder shortly after the attack. On Wednesday, a new indictment expanded the case to include a domestic terrorism charge that carries the potential for an automatic life sentence, along with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of attempted murder as a hate crime.

The domestic terrorism charge — officially, domestic acts of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree — accuses Gendron of killing at least five people “because of the perceived race and/or color” of his victims.

Prosecutors said Gendron drove about three hours to Buffalo from his home in Conklin, New York, intending to kill as many Black people as possible. Shortly before opening fire, he posted documents that outlined his white supremacist views and revealed he had been planning the attack for months.

The slain victims ranged in age from 32 to 86. Three other people were wounded.

The shooting, followed 10 days later by a mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has renewed a national debate about gun control.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Conklin, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man sentenced after attacking Officer

MAYVILLE – A man was sentenced in court for the assault of a corrections officer. 51-year old Oliver D Bookman had been convicted by a Chautauqua County Jury of Assault in the Second Degree, a class D violent felony, earlier in the year. Bookman attacked and injured a Chautauqua County Correction Officer while housed in the local jail.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Cuba Man Arrested on Weapons Charges

A Cuba man was arrested on a temporary extreme risk protection order Thursday. Cuba Police charged 68-year-old Thomas J. Kazanjian with criminal contempt for failure to obey a court order, two counts of felony criminal possession of a firearm, six counts of criminal possession of a large capacity ammunition feed device, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
CUBA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Terrorism#Black People#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#Ap
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man indicted for assaulting elderly woman during robbery

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned in State Supreme Court on a 13-count indictment Thursday morning after allegedly attempting to forcibly steal a purse from an 80-year-old woman in April, according to the Erie County DA’s office. Michael Sawyer, 32, has been charged with the following: One count of: Assault in the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

In court filing, Buffalo survivor faults gunman’s parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Tops Markets employee who survived a racist mass shooting last month in Buffalo is seeking a court order to question the 18-year-old gunman’s parents under oath in anticipation of filing a lawsuit against them. The filings Friday in state Supreme Court ask that the gunman’s parents, Paul and Pamela Gendron of Conklin, […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Boston 25 News WFXT

Buffalo supermarket shooting: 911 dispatcher who hung up on employee fired

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher accused of mishandling and cutting off a call from a supermarket employee during a mass shooting last month was fired on Thursday. Erie County administrators fired the dispatcher, who had been placed on leave, for her actions while an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Tops Family Market in Buffalo, New York, on May 14, killing 10 people, WIVB-TV reported.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants

An Olean man was arrested on multiple warrants Wednesday. Olean Police charged 58-year-old Paul Schmitt was arrested on two bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Schmitt was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail with no bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

DA: Investigation Continues into Congress Street Shooting

The investigation into the shooting death of a Buffalo man on Congress Street is continuing. District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer released a statement at noon on Friday saying that the City of Bradford Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances around the death of 38-year-old Edward Fomby. Vettenburg-Shaffer said that in...
BRADFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Troopers arrest 27-year-old woman after report of burglary in progress

A report of a burglary in progress at a residence in Kennedy on Thursday led to the arrest of a 27-year-old woman. State Police in Jamestown say troopers arrested Darrah Lopez-Chapman after an investigation revealed that she entered the victim's home without invitation, struck the victim and pulled her hair. Troopers say she fled the scene prior to their arrival. The victim suffered minor injuries from the attack and had also received threatening messages from Lopez-Chapman two days prior to the incident. Ellicott Town Police were able to locate Lopez-Chapman in Falconer. Troopers charged Lopez-Chapman with burglary in the 2nd degree, aggravated harassment 2nd and harassment 2nd.
KENNEDY, NY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
73K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy