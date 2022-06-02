ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

NWS releases maps of Memorial Day tornado tracks in Minnesota

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service has released graphics displaying the tornado tracks from six twisters that spun through Minnesota on Memorial Day, the strongest of which being a half-mile-wide EF2 with 120 mph winds that ripped through Forada in Douglas County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5lOe_0fyEMDwB00

It appears that the same supercell embedded in a line of storms spawned three tornadoes, the first being an EF1 with 100 mph winds that was on the ground for 50 miles, touching down between Appleton and Milan and not lifting until it was a few miles west of Glenwood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8HkO_0fyEMDwB00
Appleton to Glenwood tornado track. 

The Appleton to Glenwood twister lifted just before it reached Hwy. 55, south of Ann Lake. But the supercell dropped the EF2 Forada tornado a short time later as it touched down near the eastern shore of Lake Reno and moved along the east shore of Maple Lake and into Forada, and then straight through Nelson before lifting east of Carlos. It was on the ground for 19.8 miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8Nue_0fyEMDwB00
The Forada to Nelson tornado track. 

The storm continued its northeastward track and spawn a new tornado in Eagle Bend, touching down on the south side of the small town and ripping right through the heart of the community before moving over rural land and lifting 15.1 miles later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8hvn_0fyEMDwB00
The Eagle Bend tornado track. 

As the line of storms extended to the south another tornado dropped south of the airport in Glencoe and was on the ground for 18.2 miles before lifting six miles southwest of Montrose. The tornado went through Plato and was nearly a direct hit on Lester Prairie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b569Y_0fyEMDwB00
The Plato tornado track. 

As the storms moved northeast through the evening two more tornadoes were confirmed in the National Weather Service Duluth coverage area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmD68_0fyEMDwB00

You can see the full storm reports from the NWS right here.

fox9.com

Now 14 confirmed tornadoes from Memorial Day in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are now 14 confirmed tornadoes from the Memorial Day storms in Minnesota. Reviews are still ongoing, so that number may change. Douglas County EF-2 (Forada) Todd County EF-1 (Eagle Bend) Plato Tornado EF-1 (McLeod, Carver, & Wright County) Milan to Glenwood Tornado EF-1 (50 mile...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Showers Possible In Twin Cities, Southern Minn. Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday will continue a cool, quiet weather pattern, though southern Minnesota and even the Twin Cities may see some rain. Northern Minnesota woke up to temperatures in the 30s, but most parts of the state will warm to the high 60s or low 70s. The Twin Cities should top out right at 70. Southern Minnesota was seeing some showers early, and rain chances will increase throughout the day. The Twin Cities could get clipped in the evening and overnight hours. Morning! 👋🏽 The weather's on repeat for the next few days, but I'll still join @susanelizabethL from 6-8a @WCCO to pinpoint the areas and times that have the best chances for showers. I'm also talking signs of a warm-up in the long-range. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/cEBXnaU6tA — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 5, 2022 The rain should move out of the state by Monday morning, leaving the rest of the day dry. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday’s across the state. There may be a few more showers throughout the week, but no severe weather is expected. Warmer air should arrive next weekend, leading to a noticeable jump in temperatures on Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Update: NWS Says 9 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day Storms

Originally published June 1. Updated with more information from NWS Twin Cities. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service says nine tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms. The most severe twister hit Forada, which is a few miles south of Alexandria. The NWS said it was an EF-2 tornado with max winds of 120 mph. The tornado, which was about a half-mile wide, traveled nearly 20 miles, beginning just south of Forada and traveling northeast to the Carlos area. It lasted a little over 20 minutes, from 4:25 p.m. to 4:48 p.m. Douglas County officials said 75-100 buildings...
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota DNR Has Helpful Advice for Dealing with Storm-Damaged Trees

Recent storms across the region have left many Northland residents dealing with the damage they caused, including fallen branches and storm damaged trees. Cleaning up after a storm can be overwhelming for homeowners. When it comes to tree damage, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the key is knowing which trees to save and which to remove. Knowing this information can enhance people’s safety and the survival of remaining trees.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Rainy Lake breaks 72-year record water level

Rainy Lake appears to have reached/surpassed record levels. Luckily the weather looks relatively dry there the next several days with rain chances this weekend for mostly southern Minnesota. The pattern remains cool into next week but possible signs of heat are ahead:
willmarradio.com

I-90 under construction in southwest Minnesota

(Beaver Creek, MN) -- Interstate 90 is reduced to one lane each direction for construction from Beaver Creek to the South Dakota border in far southwest Minnesota. Eastbound on and off ramps at Highway 23 will also be closed. This first phase is expected to last until early August, at which point traffic both directions will be switched to the eastbound lanes. MN-DOT officials expect the project to be finished by November. They say timing of some ramp closures will be adjusted to not conflict with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.
mprnews.org

All-terrain track chairs come to Minnesota state parks

Trails that were once inaccessible to those with mobility disabilities are now able to accommodate all visitors at several Minnesota state parks. As of June 2, people with mobility disabilities who visit those parks can now use all-terrain track chairs or an adaptive beach chair. The adaptive beach chair is...
Bring Me The News

Tornado watch extended, now includes Twin Cities

The National Weather Service has expanded its tornado watch area to include the Twin Cities. There have already been multiple reports of twisters in central and western Minnesota, which combined with high straight line winds has caused significant damage to properties and trees. The NWS has said that the system...
CBS Minnesota

Grass Fire Burns Along Lake Minnetonka; Cause Suspected To Be Out Of Control Recreational Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a recreational fire got out of control in the west metro, leading to a grass fire Friday afternoon along the eastern edge of Lake Minnetonka. The Wayzata Fire Department says the fire started as something like a campfire and spread to dry grass in a swamp in Woodland, a town along Wayzata Bay. Nearly the entire swamp burned amid the dry and windy conditions, with about 75 acres of land left charred and blackened. (credit: CBS) No firefighters were hurt battling the flames, and there have been no reports of any other injuries. While one walkway leading to a dock was destroyed, no buildings were damaged. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Man Dies After SUV Collides With Semi On Southern Minnesota Highway

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Twin Cities man died Thursday morning after his SUV collided with a semi truck in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Highway 13 near Montgomery, which is roughly 55 miles south of Minneapolis. A Dodge Journey was going north on the highway when it collided head-on with a southbound semi. The SUV’s driver, Joshua Almendinger of Cottage Grove, was killed. The semi’s driver, a woman from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was not harmed. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash. Almendinger was not wearing a seat belt.
WDIO-TV

New all-time record set for Rainy Lake water level

Early Friday morning, the Rainy Lake water level rose higher than the 1950 record of 1112.95 feet, measured at Bear Pass and Fort Frances. After going down briefly, Rainy Lake officially surpassed the record level Friday afternoon. The water is expected to continue rising through at least mid-June. If there is normal to above-normal precipitation in June, the water could rise even longer.
MIX 108

A Minnesota Couple Was Killed In A Freak Accident At Wisconsin Campground

A group of people were at a campground along the Flambeau River in Northern Wisconsin last weekend sitting at a picnic table when a strong wind picked up and knocked over a tree landing on two of the three people sitting at the table. A group of fishermen in the area rushed to their aid but two of the people were declared dead at the scene by rescue personnel.
