Chicago, IL

THE BEARS BEING IMPLORED TO TRADE FOR THIS WIDE RECEIVER

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that the Bears are currently in a so-so place when it comes to their offensive weapons surrounding QB Justin Fields. Well, Maurice Monton of Bleacher Report believes that trading for Giants WR Darius Slayton could go a long way for the Bears. The bears currently have...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One NFL analyst believes the Bears will finish dead last in NFL in 2022

Over the last few months, national media pundits, analysts, and seemingly anyone with a platform is predicting a less-than stellar season from the 2022 Chicago Bears. Many believe the team under first-year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus will take a step back before moving forward due to the perceived lack of talent on the roster. It’s a common prediction that has riled up Bears fans across the world, but one NFL columnist is taking things a step further by saying they will be the worst of the worst.
Chicago Sports Nation

Projecting the Bears Season Post-Schedule Release

Projection: Bears go 7-10, third in the NFC North between a 9-8 Vikings team and a 6-11 Lions squad. Analysis: This has the makings of an easy schedule. If one were to examine it based purely on opponent’s winning percentage last year, then this is one of the ten easiest schedules in the league. The problem is that a lot of these bad teams last year seem to be ascending (Jets, Texans, even Lions). The Bears roster as a whole is notably not, despite some ascending individual players. It is of course impossible to predict outcomes at this point with any hope of accuracy; injuries, breakouts, regressions, and random luck always lead to seasons breaking different than projected. The Bengals weren’t even “supposed” to be above .500 last year. MY picks attempts to circumvent these problems by placing an emphasis on depth, coaching, and my own personal opinion. This is not a perfect process; but my projecting a 7-10 finish against this schedule seems to be right in the Bears wheelhouse. This projection thus relies on several presumptions by me:
