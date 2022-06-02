THE BEARS BEING IMPLORED TO TRADE FOR THIS WIDE RECEIVER

Projection: Bears go 7-10, third in the NFC North between a 9-8 Vikings team and a 6-11 Lions squad. Analysis: This has the makings of an easy schedule. If one were to examine it based purely on opponent’s winning percentage last year, then this is one of the ten easiest schedules in the league. The problem is that a lot of these bad teams last year seem to be ascending (Jets, Texans, even Lions). The Bears roster as a whole is notably not, despite some ascending individual players. It is of course impossible to predict outcomes at this point with any hope of accuracy; injuries, breakouts, regressions, and random luck always lead to seasons breaking different than projected. The Bengals weren’t even “supposed” to be above .500 last year. MY picks attempts to circumvent these problems by placing an emphasis on depth, coaching, and my own personal opinion. This is not a perfect process; but my projecting a 7-10 finish against this schedule seems to be right in the Bears wheelhouse. This projection thus relies on several presumptions by me:

