Student arrested after tipster foils alleged Granite Bay High School shooting plot

A Granite Bay High School student suspected of planning a shooting on campus was arrested Tuesday after an anonymous tipster told authorities of the alleged plot.

“Our site administrative team immediately contacted the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, who then made a visit to the student’s home which resulted in an arrest of the student,”Granite Bay interim principal Greg Sloan said.

The student was taken into custody at his home by sheriff’s deputies, Granite Bay High officials said Wednesday in a letter to families and students.

The Sheriff’s Office determined that Granite Bay High School students and staff “are safe and there is no ongoing threat,” Sloan said in the announcement.

“We encourage students to always remember that the ‘See Something, Say Something’ philosophy is a crucial part of keeping our students safe,” he said. Granite Bay High School posts an anonymous tip line on its website.

The Tuesday arrest of the Granite Bay student came one week after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in a massacre at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school before he was shot dead.

That same day, authorities in Roseville announced they had arrested a Westpark High School student who was found with a list of names that indicated potentially harm other students . Roseville police say the student had previously brought a gun to school.