Student arrested after tipster foils alleged Granite Bay High School shooting plot

By Darrell Smith
 3 days ago

A Granite Bay High School student suspected of planning a shooting on campus was arrested Tuesday after an anonymous tipster told authorities of the alleged plot.

“Our site administrative team immediately contacted the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, who then made a visit to the student’s home which resulted in an arrest of the student,”Granite Bay interim principal Greg Sloan said.

The student was taken into custody at his home by sheriff’s deputies, Granite Bay High officials said Wednesday in a letter to families and students.

The Sheriff’s Office determined that Granite Bay High School students and staff “are safe and there is no ongoing threat,” Sloan said in the announcement.

“We encourage students to always remember that the ‘See Something, Say Something’ philosophy is a crucial part of keeping our students safe,” he said. Granite Bay High School posts an anonymous tip line on its website.

The Tuesday arrest of the Granite Bay student came one week after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in a massacre at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school before he was shot dead.

That same day, authorities in Roseville announced they had arrested a Westpark High School student who was found with a list of names that indicated potentially harm other students . Roseville police say the student had previously brought a gun to school.

george
2d ago

seems to me the school's themselves are the problem. they are failing to reconize certain students that are having anger issues and mental health problems. every scholl should have a psychologist on duty available for students.

Fedupmommabear
2d ago

My question is what did they find at the student's home that cooberated the claim that they were planning something? Was there evidence of an imminent attack? Or are we just arresting students now on heresay and rumors? These are legitimate questions.

