Determining the cause of death for 38-year-old former Dallas Cowboy Marion Barber will not be easy, according to Barber’s father, Marion Barber II. Barber’s body had begun decomposing when welfare checkers found him in the bathroom of his apartment. His body may have been there for several days with the hot shower running, according to reporting from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Five people were killed and two dozen others wounded in a pair of weekend mass shootings in the United States, the latest in a string of deadly gun attacks that have left lawmakers scrambling to tackle the crisis. US gun violence has killed 18,574 people so far in 2022, including nearly 10,300 suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings nationwide.
burs-pdh/sw
Comments / 0