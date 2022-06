MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front moves into our area on Thursday, and scattered showers & storms will erupt ahead of it. Of those storms, there could be some embedded isolated severe storms, and damaging wind will be the main threat. Heavy rain is also possible if caught under a storm, plus there could be some hail. So, have ways of getting alerts, and carry an umbrella for your Thursday PM plans.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO