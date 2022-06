Iranian authorities are struggling to stamp out an outbreak of political protests after a building collapse in the country’s often volatile and oil-rich southwest, which has long been a hotbed of unrest and discontent.The collapse of the Metropol Building in the southwestern city of Abadan left at least 37 people dead, with many more still buried in the rubble. The accident has sparked an outpouring of grief and rage directed at the Tehran regime and its ruler, cleric Ali Khamenei.Attempts by senior officials and narratives spun by state television to win over the public have been greeted with scorn...

PROTESTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO