ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Virtual forum held for SD Unified school board candidates

By Ryan Hill
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P0V8W_0fyEKqza00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - On June 7, voters will be making their voices heard at the ballot box, and for some San Diego voters, they will have to make their choices in the race for San Diego Unified school board seats in District B and C.

Five of the six candidates in those areas spoke to the public in a virtual forum hosted by the NAACP San Diego Branch on Wednesday evening. Three of the candidates are vying for the seat to represent schools like Henry and Canyon Hills High Schools.

“On a board with no members with kids in our schools, I’ll elevate parent voices and the experiences of students across our community,” said Shana Hazan, a candidate for the Sub-District B seat.

“As a school board candidate, my top priority is addressing the mental health crisis in our schools and nation. We must address this,” said Godwin Higa, a candidate for the Sub-District B seat.

The NAACP San Diego Branch said one of the Sub-District B candidates Jose Velzaquez was unable to attend the forum due to schedule conflict.

Another three vying to vouch for schools like La Jolla, University City and Mission Bay High Schools

“I feel like I have experience in the whole gambit of students in our district. And I absolutely want to work for every single one of them,” said Sub-District C candidate Lily Higman.

“I’m running to get right our recovery from learning lag which has particularly hit English language learners and black and brown communities,” said Cody Petterson, a candidate for the Sub-District C seat.

“Of the candidates here, I think as kids I want you to be free of fear and well informed and feel like you’re able to make a good decision and are supported in that,” said Sub-District C candidate Becca Williams.

ABC 10News spoke to some parents in Sub-District C about what they would want in their next board member.

Keashonna Christopher would want candidate who can implement safe and inclusive school cultures.

“I want to know how in that District C is it going to be safe and inclusive. I also want to know what they’re doing to dismantle systemic racism and anti-Blackness. That’s important to me as a parent,” Christopher said.

Fellow Sub-District C parent and former teacher Kat Peppers would like to see someone who puts kids first and focuses on the district budget.

“If we don’t balance it and we get a bad reputation, we’re going to lose students. If we lose students, we’re going to lose our great teachers; we have to cut our classes. So, I really want someone who’s got experience with the budget,” Peppers said.

As Election Day gets closer and voters hear from candidates, they’ll soon have their voices heard when to comes to those who are in power.

Comments / 0

Related
Voiceof San Diego

Politics Report: Signs Point to a Low-Turnout

San Diego could be looking at a primary election like 2010 or 2014, elections that tilted to the right, even as the city’s demographic and voter registration trends reflected a city getting bluer. At least, that’s an early read based on the number of ballots returned thus far, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
San Diego, CA
Elections
cityofvista.com

BCSH Agency Secretary's Visit to Vista

This week, the City of Vista hosted the State of California’s Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramirez. The Secretary met with City leaders and its project team to learn more about the City and Exodus Recovery’s work to support Vista’s unsheltered community through the State’s $1.8 million grant. Secretary Castro Ramirez toured the grant program site in and around the Hacienda creek bed area in West Vista. The City of Vista is appreciative of the State grant and looks forward to the continued partnership with the BCSH agency in support of our community.
VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#School Board Election#Election Local#Sd Unified#San Diego Unified
CBS 8

Parents of students at Fletcher Hills Elementary working to get better security protocols in place

EL CAJON, Calif. — Many parents are concerned about the safety of their children and some in Spring Valley and La Mesa are taking action. Parents with kids who attend Fletcher Hills Elementary say they want security guards, security cameras and coverings for all of the fences surrounding the school. The group has reached out to companies across San Diego for help with resources and donations.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Letter from the Editor: Staying Humble

A little over two years ago, I was applying for food stamps. Well, actually, they’re not called food stamps anymore. That’s a bit of an antiquated term. There are no stamps. Rather, I was signing up for CalFresh, the state’s version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federal assistance program that provides food benefits to low-income households. I was one of those households.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NAACP
kusi.com

Rancho Peñasquitos parking lot almost fully cleared of campers

RANCHO PENASQUITOS (KUSI) – There have been five RVs and six additional cars in a Rancho Peñasquitos Park & Ride parking lot, with people clearly living out of them. With the complexities of the homeless crisis, the Park & Ride lot next to a skate park and a number of businesses is raising a number of safety and health concerns from residents of the area.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

School district, Sheriff’s Dept. issue statement on school safety

Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District Supt. Ron McCowan and Valley Center Substation Lt. Jim Emig issued this joint statement Wednesday night. In response to recent tragic events in Uvalde, Texas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Valley Center-Pauma School District are working together, sharing information about potential school violence.
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy