Breckenridge, MI

Sacred Heart softball locks up first conference title in nine years

By Alex Faber
Morning Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a two-game sweep on the road against Breckenridge Wednesday night, Sacred Heart Academy locked up its first MSAC league title since 2013. Holding just two league losses on the season, Coleman will finish just behind Sacred Heart in the standings. Breckenridge is set for a third-place finish. Sacred...

