ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

I’m a Dollar Tree superfan – I was skeptical to buy a premier item there but it’s oddly good quality

By Iman Palm
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2GbP_0fyEKdlN00

A DOLLAR Tree super fan, who was once skeptical about buying one of the store's premier items, was shocked by its good quality.

Dollar Tree also sells it for a cheaper price than other stores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iao8z_0fyEKdlN00
A Dollar Tree super fan was skeptical about buying the premier yarn but was pleasantly surprised by the quality. Credit: Getty Images

The premier yarn at the Dollar Tree has received the Reddit stamp of approval.

Users have commented on how the product is cheap, durable, and long lasting.

"I started crocheting almost two years ago and Dollar Tree yarn carried me for a long time. It's great for smaller projects," one user said.

"I was surprised by how much I got from this yarn," another user said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceh9D_0fyEKdlN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28K6xn_0fyEKdlN00

"I think I bought 3 skeins and was able to knit a slouchy beanie and a pair of fingerless gloves from it. The yarn is really soft for acrylic! The gloves did get a little fuzzy over time but the yarn itself is still sturdy."

The premier yarn is sold for $1.25 per unit on the store website.

For example, a customer could buy one case of the yarn for only $15. Other stores, like Michael's, sells premier yarn for over $60.

The yarn at the Dollar Tree is also available in a variety of colors.

Customers can purchase the yarn in colors like sage, blue, pink, cream, and purple.

Other Reddit users shared how this yarn is a great purchase for newcomers.

"These are fantastic for beginners to learn different stitches and weights without breaking the bank," a different user said.

Those who are more advanced in knitting have also praised the premier item for its versatility.

"I made an amigurumi snowman as a toddler gift with the chenille yarn and it worked well," another Redditt user said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBPeK_0fyEKdlN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMliE_0fyEKdlN00

Customers could save money on blankets, sweaters, scarves, and hats just by knitting them themselves.

One person used yarn to recreate a $1,750 Gucci dress.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar Tree#Gucci#Knitting
The US Sun

Stunning beauty fan wows followers after removing makeup to reveal her natural face – and people barely recognise her

JUDGING from our Instagram feeds, you'd think we were this super glam fashionista who never leaves the house without a full-face of makeup on. But the reality is, we only look like that girl 0.001% of the time - and our everyday life is spent completely bare-faced, hair scrapped back in a ponytail and wearing the comfiest clothes we can find.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
466K+
Followers
28K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy