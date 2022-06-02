ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, DE

Bob Fitzner, 81

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Bob Fitzner laid down for the last of many great naps. After a life of adventure, service, love and joyful prodding, he peacefully passed away at his home at Manor House in Seaford. Robert Edward Fitzner was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 12,...

Cat Country 107.3

Body of Lost Swimmer Recovered on Wildwood Crest NJ Beach

The body of a swimmer who went missing earlier in the week has been recovered. Wildwood Crest Police say the body of Alfred Williams was recovered early Saturday morning at Palm Road and the beach in the Borough of Wildwood Crest. Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania had gone missing shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, May 31st, while swimming about 100 - 200 yards off the shore near Andrews Avenue and the beach in Wildwood Crest.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington council asks lawmakers to help Delaware catch up to neighbors' recreational standards

On Thursday night, Wilmington City Council members passed a resolution asking state-level lawmakers to help Delaware catch up to surrounding areas' hospitality industry standards, while aiding in COVID recovery. Resolution 22-01 encourages the General Assembly to specifically move legislation forward which would allow Wilmington bars to continue selling alcohol beyond...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary

Congratulations go to Robert and Florence (Wagner) Shaffery on the occasion of their 60th wedding anniversary. Married May 2,1962, the couple spent their first few years together where they grew up, in Newark, N.J. Together they raised two children, Doreen and Ken, in Branchburg, N.J., where they were active in...
MILTON, DE
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
City
Seaford, DE
State
Ohio State
City
Claymont, DE
State
Indiana State
Seaford, DE
Obituaries
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Warwick River Cafe

SECRETARY, Md.– One local cafe keeps hungry locals on their toes by changing their menu everyday. The Foodie Team was lucky enough to enjoy a few of Warwick River Cafe’s weekend specials on this week’s Foodie Friday. Warwick River Cafe posts their specials daily to their Facebook...
Cape Gazette

All pop pops remain in play every day

Simpatico in sports - Sharing Sussex County pop pop status, Costen Shockey and I became sideline friends through Delmar versus Cape field hockey games. Once I finally met the sports legend of Georgetown baseball, a lefty first baseman who had a cup of coffee with the Phillies, I always sought him out, me carrying a blue chair, Costen driving a motorized cart. Last October, Delmar played at Cape on a hot Saturday in one of the greatest regular-season games ever played. Delmar beat Cape in overtime 2-1. I sought out Costen at halftime just for a stop and chat. I grew up two blocks from Connie Mack Stadium. Costen was a Georgetown boy. We made a connection. We talked about field hockey, not baseball. I learned of Costen’s passing from his son Curt. “Hey, Fredman, I wanted to let you know that my dad, Costen, passed away early this morning. I know he really enjoyed talking to you at Ella’s hockey games and the sports coverage you give to all the athletes. He mentioned it to me often.” After that great Cape-Delmar game, I grabbed a photo of Ella Shockley and Josie Hollamon, who rewarded me by actually saying my name, “Thanks, Fredman.” All pop pops are always in play every day. Journey on!
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

When You Love the Beach… and All That’s Within Reach

Over the last couple of weeks I’ve spotlighted the home and lifestyle options offered up north in New Castle County and around the middle of Delaware in Kent County. One thing that came to mind as I wrote about these two places is the fact that Delaware is a fairly small state. So regardless of where you live, you’re rarely more than a couple of hours away from great attractions beyond your backyard.
KENT COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington mayor announces plan to save historic mansion and gardens

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announces the city's plan to save the Gibraltar mansion and Marian Coffin gardens. Gibraltar is a historic site in Wilmington’s Highlands neighborhood. It houses the Marian Coffin gardens, named for the famous landscape architect who designed them. Coffin was an early 20th century landscape architect...
WILMINGTON, DE
#Hungarian
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Pride festival draws largest crowd in history for 25th anniversary

The Delaware LGBTQ community celebrated the 25th annual Pride Festival in Dover Saturday. The Green became a rainbow as community members and allies gathered for food, drinks, musical performances, and browsed through rows of small businesses and organizations. Carm Evans sat at a tent for the Tree of Life Church,...
DOVER, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Choice Hotels bringing Cambria brand to coastal Sussex

Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International continues to expand its Cambria Hotel brand with its first Delaware location near Rehoboth Beach. The four-story, 114-room Cambria is slated to open in Spring 2024. “The groundbreaking of the Cambria hotel in Rehoboth Beach represents another proud moment for...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK BOY CALEB LAFACE

The New Castle County Police Department is searching for 12 -year-old Caleb Laface. (Newark, DE 19702) On June 3, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Plover Circle, in the community of Sparrow Run for a report of a missing person.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare to open Milford office focusing on seniors, families

Site will join Rehoboth area office with the same mission. ChristianaCare is expanding into the fast-growing Milford area with the opening later this year of a new primary care practice for families and a separate practice exclusively for members of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware Medicare Advantage plans.
MILFORD, DE
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Milton hosts annual Horseshoe Crab and Shorebird Festival

A perfect sunny day at Milton Historical Society was the scene for the annual Horseshoe Crab and Shorebird Festival May 28. The event is a partnership between Milton Chamber of Commerce and Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, and raises money for Friends of Prime Hook. The festival featured food trucks, vendors, local artists and environmental stewards such as Delaware Sea Grant, Delaware State Parks and DuPont Nature Center in Milford.
MILTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Green Alert Issued for Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Green Alert for 19-year-old Jeremiah Lofland of Seaford, DE. Jeremiah is a member of the armed forces and was last seen on June 03, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., in the Seaford area. Attempts to contact or locate Jeremiah have been unsuccessful, and there is a true concern for his safety and well-being.
SEAFORD, DE
talbotspy.org

TCPS Announces Administrative Appointments

The Talbot County Board of Education approved several administrative appointments for the 2022-2023 school year at a special meeting held on May 31. Ms. Kelly Murdoch will become Principal of Easton Middle School, as Dr. Jodi Colman has accepted a position out of the county. Ms. Murdoch has served as Principal of Tilghman Elementary School since 2019. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and a Master of Arts in English (ESOL) from Salisbury University, and she is certified at the Administrator II level. She began her career in education at Fort Worth Independent School district where she taught first grade. She joined TCPS in 1999 as a teacher at White Marsh Elementary, where she remained until 2014. She held the role of Administrative Intern at both White Marsh and Chapel District Elementary and was Assistant Principal at Easton Elementary.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Bike Falling Off Car Leads to 6 Car Accident

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- A bike falling off of a car lead to a six-car crash in West Ocean City Saturday morning. The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department says the crash happened around 9 a.m. on Rt. 90, before the first bridge heading toward Ocean City. Crews began to help those in need of medical assists and working to clean up leaking fluids. All involved refused medical treatment.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Coast Guard searching Chesapeake Bay after abandoned boat found beached

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard is leading a search for a possible person in the water in the Chesapeake Bay. The search began after the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center received a report of 20-foot Boston Whaler beached near Factory Point, Va. The Coast Guard says there were signs of recent occupancy in the boat.
HAMPTON, VA
Delaware LIVE News

Padua win state championship on PK kicks

Padua Academy and Middletown went the distance as they battled for the DIAA Division I girls soccer state championship at Delaware State’s Alumni. Padua was able to capture their fourth straight state championship with a 3-1 penalty kick victory over Middletown.  At the end of regular time the two teams were tied 3-3. Pauda got on the board first as ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE

