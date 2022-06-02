ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City’s Carver Splash Pad to be renamed for longtime city leader

By Murry Lee
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carver Splash Pad in Johnson City is set to be renamed in honor of Kenneth “Herb” Greenlee.

According to a release from the city, the splash pad will officially be renamed at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Carver Park at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6.

Kingsport Splash Pad opens for summer season

The splash pad, located on the east side of Carver Park, opened in May 2021. Not long after it opened, the city’s parks and recreation department began asking members of the community to send in possible names for the 3,800-square-foot water site.

City leaders agreed to name the splash pad after Herb Greenlee after several public forums. Greenlee, a longtime supervisor of the Carver Recreation Center was chosen for his decades of mentorship to local youth. Greenlee serves on the Johnson City Board of Education, as well as other committees and has spent time as a coach and umpire in the city since the 1970s, the release states.

WJHL

