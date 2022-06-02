ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, MD

Shirley Mae Forse, 85

starpublications.online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Mae Forse of Delmar, Md. passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022, surrounded by her family as she was called home. She was born Sept. 20, 1936 in Denton, Md., a daughter of the late Earl Solomon Sr. and Nina Mae (Hicks) Harrington. Shirley began her married...

starpublications.online

WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Warwick River Cafe

SECRETARY, Md.– One local cafe keeps hungry locals on their toes by changing their menu everyday. The Foodie Team was lucky enough to enjoy a few of Warwick River Cafe’s weekend specials on this week’s Foodie Friday. Warwick River Cafe posts their specials daily to their Facebook...
talbotspy.org

TCPS Announces Administrative Appointments

The Talbot County Board of Education approved several administrative appointments for the 2022-2023 school year at a special meeting held on May 31. Ms. Kelly Murdoch will become Principal of Easton Middle School, as Dr. Jodi Colman has accepted a position out of the county. Ms. Murdoch has served as Principal of Tilghman Elementary School since 2019. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and a Master of Arts in English (ESOL) from Salisbury University, and she is certified at the Administrator II level. She began her career in education at Fort Worth Independent School district where she taught first grade. She joined TCPS in 1999 as a teacher at White Marsh Elementary, where she remained until 2014. She held the role of Administrative Intern at both White Marsh and Chapel District Elementary and was Assistant Principal at Easton Elementary.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Milton couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary

Congratulations go to Robert and Florence (Wagner) Shaffery on the occasion of their 60th wedding anniversary. Married May 2,1962, the couple spent their first few years together where they grew up, in Newark, N.J. Together they raised two children, Doreen and Ken, in Branchburg, N.J., where they were active in...
MILTON, DE
Denton, MD
Delmar, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland man arrested for murdering infant son

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. - Maryland State Police arrested a man Friday on homicide charges in connection to the murder of his 2-month-old son last month. Police say the suspect, Sean Casey Pierce, 49, of Baltimore, Maryland, is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, first-degree child abuse resulting in death, first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor and related charges in the death of his infant son, Chance Pierce.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
Cape Gazette

When You Love the Beach… and All That’s Within Reach

Over the last couple of weeks I’ve spotlighted the home and lifestyle options offered up north in New Castle County and around the middle of Delaware in Kent County. One thing that came to mind as I wrote about these two places is the fact that Delaware is a fairly small state. So regardless of where you live, you’re rarely more than a couple of hours away from great attractions beyond your backyard.
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

All pop pops remain in play every day

Simpatico in sports - Sharing Sussex County pop pop status, Costen Shockey and I became sideline friends through Delmar versus Cape field hockey games. Once I finally met the sports legend of Georgetown baseball, a lefty first baseman who had a cup of coffee with the Phillies, I always sought him out, me carrying a blue chair, Costen driving a motorized cart. Last October, Delmar played at Cape on a hot Saturday in one of the greatest regular-season games ever played. Delmar beat Cape in overtime 2-1. I sought out Costen at halftime just for a stop and chat. I grew up two blocks from Connie Mack Stadium. Costen was a Georgetown boy. We made a connection. We talked about field hockey, not baseball. I learned of Costen’s passing from his son Curt. “Hey, Fredman, I wanted to let you know that my dad, Costen, passed away early this morning. I know he really enjoyed talking to you at Ella’s hockey games and the sports coverage you give to all the athletes. He mentioned it to me often.” After that great Cape-Delmar game, I grabbed a photo of Ella Shockley and Josie Hollamon, who rewarded me by actually saying my name, “Thanks, Fredman.” All pop pops are always in play every day. Journey on!
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Green Alert Issued for Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Green Alert for 19-year-old Jeremiah Lofland of Seaford, DE. Jeremiah is a member of the armed forces and was last seen on June 03, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., in the Seaford area. Attempts to contact or locate Jeremiah have been unsuccessful, and there is a true concern for his safety and well-being.
SEAFORD, DE
Ryan
Cape Gazette

Juneteenth Celebration set for June 25

“If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.” Wise words attributed to an African proverb and a motto that rings true as a team effort is underway in Lewes to organize a first-of-its-kind celebration. The Lewes African American Heritage Commission will...
LEWES, DE
Katie Cherrix

How to Spend the Day in Snow Hill, Maryland

Snow Hill, Maryland may be a small town, but there are plenty of things to see, do, and enjoy to keep you busy for a day. The next time you find yourself with a free Saturday, head to Snow Hill and use this itinerary as a guide to help you fully experience the town. You can get a complete list of everything Snow Hill has to offer on the Chamber of Commerce website.
SNOW HILL, MD
Cape Gazette

What popular treat comes with built-in handles?

The hamburger, of course! I don’t think I know anybody (or, better yet, anybody I’d care to know) who doesn’t like something savory tucked securely inside a soft, fresh roll. Note the word, “soft” – I’ve been read the riot act by at least one local restaurateur when I criticized his burger rolls! I considered it a compliment. Oh, and after he yelled at me, he started buying better rolls. So there.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Town Square LIVE News

2 of Delaware’s favorite summer festivals return

Two of Delaware’s favorite summer festivals return next week. The Wilmington Greek Festival is back for its 47th year, offering online ordering and curbside pickup, which proved popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. It starts Monday, June 6 and runs through June 11. St. Anthony’s Italian Festival starts the next day, Sunday, June 12, and this year will go cashless. Patrons ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Summer concert series returns to Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District is announcing another season of free summer concerts at the Pohanka Riverwalk Amphitheater in Downtown Salisbury. Friday Night Live will feature local and regional bands in a variety of genres. Concerts will be held every Friday from 5 p.m. to...
SALISBURY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Pride festival draws largest crowd in history for 25th anniversary

The Delaware LGBTQ community celebrated the 25th annual Pride Festival in Dover Saturday. The Green became a rainbow as community members and allies gathered for food, drinks, musical performances, and browsed through rows of small businesses and organizations. Carm Evans sat at a tent for the Tree of Life Church,...
DOVER, DE
CBS Baltimore

Melanie Griffith ‘Honored’ Baltimore Bar Bears Her Name

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Actress Melanie Griffith said on her Instagram account Saturday that she was pleased to discover that a Baltimore bar bore her name. “Well… Who knew! I am honored to have this Tavern, in the city my fathers family hails from, named after me,” she said on her account. The Hamden bar, known as Melanie’s at Griffith’s Tavern, was renamed this year. Griffith said it looked like a destination where a person can have a good time. “And… they serve non-alcoholic drinks! My kinda place,” she said.
BALTIMORE, MD
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington mayor announces plan to save historic mansion and gardens

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announces the city's plan to save the Gibraltar mansion and Marian Coffin gardens. Gibraltar is a historic site in Wilmington’s Highlands neighborhood. It houses the Marian Coffin gardens, named for the famous landscape architect who designed them. Coffin was an early 20th century landscape architect...
WILMINGTON, DE
Obituaries
Chelsea F.C.
WBOC

Bike Falling Off Car Leads to 6 Car Accident

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- A bike falling off of a car lead to a six-car crash in West Ocean City Saturday morning. The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department says the crash happened around 9 a.m. on Rt. 90, before the first bridge heading toward Ocean City. Crews began to help those in need of medical assists and working to clean up leaking fluids. All involved refused medical treatment.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

School of Nursing student awarded Dr. Mansour Saberi Scholarship

The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare recently announced that Drew Morris, a senior student from Lewes, is the recipient of the inaugural Dr. Mansour Saberi Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to students in good academic standing who reside in Sussex County and plan to seek employment...
LEWES, DE

