Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Harper

Meet Zach! He was surrendered to the shelter, through no fault of his own, after being previously adopted from us about 5 years ago. Zach loves to play with all types of toys, enjoys walks, affection and car rides. Zach weighs 95 pounds and uses a harness during his leash walks. Zach is a very smart boy. His previous family spent a lot of time teaching him all of his commands. Zach can sit, lay down, give paw, high five and sit and stay when asked. Although very playful and fun, Zach does have a serious side too. He does not like to be bothered while eating or during nap times while on his favorite piece of furniture. Zach is looking for someone who understands these behaviors and can learn to live with and manage them. For these reasons an ideal home for him would be with adults only. Zach also prefers a home without other animals where he can be the king of the castle. Zach is on a medication called Apoquel for his allergies. We are unsure if Zach has food or environmental allergies, but this medication keeps him comfortable and should be something his new owners continue with him. Email the shelter at dogs@worcesterarl.org to find out how to set up an appointment to visit this handsome boy!

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO