ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

State News: Assemblywoman Buttenschon and Senators Griffo and Savino Pass Bianca’s Law Criminalizing Unlawful Sharing of Personal Images

By Mark Ziobro
uticaphoenix.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssemblywoman Marianne Buttenshon (D-Utica/Rome) announced a bill she sponsored creating criminal and civil penalties for disseminating personal images has passed the Assembly (A.1121-C)/ Senate (S.7211-B). “Almost three years ago, the life of 17-year-old Bianca Devins was cut short in a senseless act of violence,” said Buttenschon. “Her tragic death...

uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Local, state lawmakers hail passage of ‘Bianca’s Law’

UTICA — Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, announced that a bill she sponsored in the Assembly creating criminal and civil penalties for disseminating personal images has passed the State Assembly and Senate. The bill was named for Bianca Devins, a 17-year-old Utica teen who was stabbed to death in...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Government
City
Staten Island, NY
Utica, NY
Government
City
Rome, NY
City
Utica, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Gov. Hochul issues proclamation for special elections

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Saturday, declaring special elections to fill the 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts will take place on Aug. 23. The elections will fill the vacancies created by the resignations of Antonio Delgado and Tom Reed. With the resignations of Congressmembers Delgado and Reed, I am declaring […]
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

Calls for Lockdowns, Investigations As Record Violence, Drug Incidents Occur At NY Prisons

There are calls for lockdown at one upstate New York prison and a reversal of state policy as record violence continues at facilities statewide. New York State Senator Joe Griffo showed up at one of those prison facilities today for an unannounced tour. Griffo's surprise visit was at Marcy Correctional Facility, prompted by recent violence that has resulted in correctional officers suffering broken bones, concussions, contusions and other injuries.
MARCY, NY
WKTV

Gubernatorial candidate Giuliani stops by Utica

Andrew Giuliani made a campaign stop in Utica Wednesday to discuss his crime prevention plan. He is running for governor of New York. Giuliani makes campaign stop in Utica to discuss crime prevention plans. Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani made a stop in Utica Wednesday to discuss his crime prevention...
UTICA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Savino
Romesentinel.com

Speculation emerges over Stefanik joining Trump ticket

ALBANY — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-21, Schuylerville, would not rule out the possibility Tuesday she could be paired with former President Donald Trump on a GOP national ticket in 2024. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future,” Stefanik told reporters during a stop at the state...
ALBANY, NY
ithaca.com

Here we go again: Welcome to NY19

Here we are again. A little over a month before the originally scheduled June 28 primaries, and we have new district lines again — so long NY-22, and welcome to NY-19. The original Congressional map, which put Ithaca and Tompkins County in a Democratic stronghold with Cortland and Syracuse, was ruled to be unconstitutional by Steuben County Acting Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister. Indeed, the districts were heavily gerrymandered to favor Democrats after a bipartisan independent redistricting commission couldn’t come to an agreement and the lines were left to be drawn by the state’s Legislature.
FL Radio Group

Special Election to Fill Tom Reed’s Congressional Seat Set for Aug 23

The special election to fill the seat left vacant by Tom Reed’s unexpected resignation as congressman for the 23rd Congressional District will be held August 23rd. Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation declaring the fourth Tuesday of that month as the date for the election. The current 23rd Congressional District consists of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, and Yates Counties.
U.S. POLITICS
cnycentral.com

Former Onondaga Sheriff's deputy reviews police response to Uvalde mass shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The mass shooting Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas sent shock waves throughout America. Many people express sadness for those lost; students and teachers fear going back to school; parents are anxious about sending their children to school. Another emotion running through people's minds is disappointment in the police department. A local Central New York business with expertise in mass shooting events expressed the same emotion.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#State News#D Utica#Assembly#Instagram#D Staten Island Brooklyn
KISS 104.1

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wamc.org

McCalmon drops out of NY-44 Senate race as Republican battle continues

Democrats are unifying behind one candidate for the new 44th District New York state Senate seat. Standing in front of the Schenectady County Board of Elections Friday, Thearse McCalmon said she is moving aside so that Michelle Ostrelich can be the Democratic candidate for the 44th District Senate seat. The district drawn by a court-appointed special master includes Saratoga County as well as the City of Schenectady and the Town of Niskayuna.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Police Officer In 2 CNY Towns Shows How To Be A Great Cop

For this first responder in Central New York, it isn't just about doing a great job while on the clock. Chad, like many First Responders, goes above and beyond. It seemingly is a trait many in that line of work have. When it comes to helping people, Chad does it both on and off the clock. For him, it is all about helping people.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

DEC mourns death of Adirondack Forest Ranger Captain

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is mourning the loss of one of their own. DEC confirmed that its Forest Ranger Captain Christopher Kostoss died on Tuesday, May 31 by suicide, which was confirmed by local authorities. Captain Kostoss was a 23-year veteran of DEC’s Division...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Senate
96.9 WOUR

$15K in Fireworks Stolen, Oneida Police Dept. Wants Your Help

This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week allegedly made off with a lot of fireworks, and now the Oneida City Police Department wants the public's help in bringing him to justice. According to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department, 28-year-old Colin D. Cunningham stole...
ONEIDA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy