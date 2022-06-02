State News: Assemblywoman Buttenschon and Senators Griffo and Savino Pass Bianca’s Law Criminalizing Unlawful Sharing of Personal Images
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenshon (D-Utica/Rome) announced a bill she sponsored creating criminal and civil penalties for disseminating personal images has passed the Assembly (A.1121-C)/ Senate (S.7211-B). “Almost three years ago, the life of 17-year-old Bianca Devins was cut short in a senseless act of violence,” said Buttenschon. “Her tragic death...uticaphoenix.net
