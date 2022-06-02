ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

[WATCH] Xavier Cortez’s Walk-Off Home Run Helps Vineland Advance in NJSIAA Playoffs

By Mike Gill
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NJSIAA high school baseball playoffs got underway this week and on Wednesday night we had a thrilling finish to the Vineland-Williamstown game. With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh of their first-round matchup, Vineland's Xavier Cortez...

rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

Phillies to Honor Mike Trout on ‘Millville Pride Night’

The pride of Millville, Mike Trout makes a rare appearance at Citizen's Bank Park this weekend as the Los Angles Angels play an interleague series with the Phillies. The Phillies will celebrate “Millville Pride Night” during Friday night’s series opener, and there should be plenty of blue-and-orange Millville High # 1 Trout jerseys throughout the park all weekend.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Rock 104.1

Philadelphia Phillies Fire Manager Joe Girardi, Hire Rob Thomson

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the 2022 season with high expectations, but sitting at 22-29, the team decided enough was enough. And now, manager is without a job. The Phillies announced they have relieved skipper Joe Girardi of his duties, ending his tenure with the team in his third season with the club. Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also relieved of his duties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Education
Vineland, NJ
Sports
Jersey Family Fun

Cunningham Park Playground in Vineland NJ

Cumberland County may be most known for its farmlands, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t great playgrounds for kids. In a quest to find fabulous playgrounds across New Jersey we set out in search of Cumberland County playgrounds, we discovered Cunningham Park Playground in Vineland, New Jersey. 10...
VINELAND, NJ
BreakingAC

Absecon man charged in Atlantic City stabbing

An Absecon man is in jail after he allegedly stabbed a man during a fight in Atlantic City. Police were called to Florida and Atlantic avenues at 5:35 Friday morning for a fight, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officer Thomas Gilardi found a 23-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
CBS Philly

Officials Find Body Of Missing 19-Year-Old Delaware County Swimmer Off Coast Of Wildwood

WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) — The body of 19-year-old Alfred Williams, the swimmer who went missing off the coast of Wildwood, was recovered Saturday morning in the borough of Wildwood Crest. Williams, who is from Drexel Hill, disappeared in the water Tuesday afternoon in the area of Andrews Avenue. It’s believed he got caught in a rip tide. Officials were able to rescue two other swimmers and a third was able to make it to shore. The Coast Guard called off the search for Williams Wednesday afternoon.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Body of Lost Swimmer Recovered on Wildwood Crest NJ Beach

The body of a swimmer who went missing earlier in the week has been recovered. Wildwood Crest Police say the body of Alfred Williams was recovered early Saturday morning at Palm Road and the beach in the Borough of Wildwood Crest. Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania had gone missing shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, May 31st, while swimming about 100 - 200 yards off the shore near Andrews Avenue and the beach in Wildwood Crest.
Rock 104.1

Somebody in Ocean City NJ Hit the Lottery for $50,000

Someone hit the New Jersey Lottery in Ocean City, scoring a $50,000 prize over the holiday weekend. New Jersey Lottery officials say a ticket matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball drawn Monday (May 30) in the lottery's Powerball game. The score earns the ticket owner a $50,000 third-tier prize.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Asbury Park, NJ mom turns in son over school shooting threat

ASBURY PARK — A 32-year-old city resident was charged Wednesday after his mother overheard him make comments about shooting up a school. Police said they were contacted by the mother of William Bailey after he left her a message stating that he was going to "shoot up a school like in Texas."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Walk Off Home Run#Njsiaa#Highschoolsports#Bfa Sports
Cat Country 107.3

Take a Tour of This Abandoned Home in Somers Point

Remember those butterflies you'd feel in your stomach when you set out to wreak some havoc, innocent as it may have been, when you were a kid?. When I was little, well... a teenager, we used to go explore places we definitely shouldn't have been just for the thrill of it. I can't even keep count of how many times my friends and I attempted to see the Atco Ghost on Burnt Mill Road. I should probably apologize to all those who live on that street. I'm sure all the kids on the hunt for the Atco Ghost constantly driving up and down the road drove you nuts. For my part in that, my deepest apologies. Thank you for the fun, though.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
987thecoast.com

ROUTE 47 LANE CLOSURES BEGIN THURSDAY IN MILLVILLE AREA

State officials have announced some lane closures on portions of Route 47 in the Millville area, starting Thursday. The lanes will be closed so a culvert and sidewalk can be repaired. Traffic will be detoured in the immediate project area.
roi-nj.com

ShopRite expansion, ‘retailtainment’ lease mark latest moves at Hartford Corners in Delran

An expansion by grocery anchor ShopRite and the addition of a new escape room “retailtainment” concept — along with the recommitment of an existing dining tenant — mark the latest moves at Hartford Corners in Delran, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp. The commercial real estate services firm serves as exclusive leasing and managing agent for the 215,000-square-foot Burlington County retail property, situated at the intersection of Route 130 and Hartford Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WPG Talk Radio

Charges Dropped Against Absecon, NJ, Man Who Cops Shot Outside Dollar Store

ABSECON — Charges have been dropped against an Absecon man who was armed with a gun when he was shot by officers outside a Dollar General store, according to one report. Jalial Whitted, 37, had faced unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, stemming from the May 24 incident, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
ABSECON, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Mercer; Monmouth; Ocean; Salem SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NJ . NEW JERSEY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER MERCER MONMOUTH OCEAN SALEM
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Two jailed in killing of 15-year-old Vineland boy

Two Cumberland County men are charged with murder in the killing of a Vineland teen. Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, was found shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive at 11:45 a.m. last Thursday. Deshawn Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane Watson Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged with murder...
VINELAND, NJ
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police searching for missing armed forces member

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an armed forces member not seen since Friday. Police say 19-year-old Jeremiah Lofland was last seen around 10 a.m. in the Seaford area. Attempts to located Lofland have been unsuccessful, and police say there is concern for his safety and well-being.
SEAFORD, DE
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy