Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Brian France clocked a motorcycle doing 119 in a 55 zone and passing in a dangerous manner on US 25 north of London. During the stop Deputy France found that the driver, 36-year-old Wiley Gambrell of London, was wanted on a Garrard District Court warrant for assault, strangulation and fleeing or evading police. In addition to the warrant, Gambrell was charged with speeding and several other traffic offenses. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO