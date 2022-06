AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announced Tuesday that he will not be participating in the city's LGBTQ+ Pride Parade after organizers refused to allow police officers to participate in uniform. Irvin also announced the City of Aurora will no longer have a float in the parade. Organizers for the parade made the decision last week that law enforcement officers may participate – but without weapons, uniforms, or individual vehicles. The parade is set for June 12. Irvin said in a statement that officers may still participate, but must wear a "soft uniform." The impacted officers and the...

AURORA, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO