I always love it when we’re visiting an area and we stumble upon a new playground. Such was the case when we found Fox Park Playground in Wildwood, New Jersey. We were visiting the area for a media trip to create a list of things to do in Wildwood with kids. My boys and I were walking down Ocean Avenue in search of activities and we discovered this fabulous playground. We just had to take some time to stop and play.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO