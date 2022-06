Mick Foley had crazy plans for a potential second Hell in a Cell with The Undertaker. The Hell in a Cell match between Mankind and Undertaker in 1998 will forever be one of the matches that both men are known for. Of course, both men have talked openly about the spots that would see Mick come flying off the top of the cell, intentionally, and the unintentional spot where he fell through the cage well before he was supposed to.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO